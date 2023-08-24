MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Cole Ragans , Royals: Ragans was sent down by the Royals following his team debut in mid-July, but he rejoined the big-league club at the beginning of August and has been incredibly reliable over the past few weeks. Over his last five outings with the Royals, he's cruised to a 3-1 record while posting a 2.12 ERA, 44:8 K:BB and 1.18 WHIP in 29.2 innings. The southpaw has logged quality starts in four of those outings while striking out double-digit batters on two occasions. Ragans appears set to remain in the major-league rotation down the stretch, and he's been dominant recently. FAAB: $9

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The final month of the MLB regular season is nearly upon us, and several players have been hot in recent weeks. In addition to successful veterans, several teams have made late-season call-ups that could help fantasy managers cross the finish line in 2023. While it's possible some of these prospects have limited playing time down the stretch to preserve their rookie status, there are still plenty of fantasy-relevant players to consider. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Dean Kremer, Orioles: Kremer has been a consistent pitcher in six outings over the past month, a stretch that includes four quality starts. Across that month-long span, he's logged a 2.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 35.1 innings. He struck out just 28 batters during that time, but it's been encouraging to see his ratios remain solid. The right-hander carries plenty of momentum heading into September, and while his strikeout numbers don't jump off the page, he's had sustained success with his ratios over the second half of the year. FAAB: $7

Seth Lugo, Padres: Lugo allowed eight runs in 3.1 innings during his first start in August, but he's settled down in his three outings since then and is coming off back-to-back quality starts. Over his last three appearances, the right-hander has posted a 1.06 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 17 innings. Lugo hasn't been a reliable source of wins, as he's picked up just two over his last 14 starts. However, he's posted relatively solid ratios for most of the year and is a decent fantasy option down the stretch. FAAB: $6

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Pepiot has missed most of the season due to an oblique injury, but he's been relatively effective with the Triple-A club since returning to action in mid-July. He made an appearance for the Dodgers as a long reliever last weekend and allowed a run while striking out five in five innings. He'll be called up to start Thursday's matchup against the Guardians and should have a chance to earn a consistent rotation spot since Tony Gonsolin is unlikely to return to action this season. Pepiot has a limited sample in the majors, but has been relatively productive at the big-league level and could provide some fantasy value over the final month of the year. FAAB: $6

Peter Lambert, Rockies: Lambert gave up nine runs in eight innings over his first two starts this month but has bounced back with two consecutive quality starts since then. Despite his pair of rough outings in early August, the 26-year-old has been relatively effective since the All-Star break. Over six starts since then, he's generated a 3.66 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 32 innings. Lambert doesn't have much potential for wins while pitching for the Rockies, and his home starts carry some risk, but he's been an effective streaming option recently. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Matt Brash, Mariners: After the Mariners traded Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks last month, Andres Munoz remained in Seattle's bullpen and appeared to be the top option for saves. He's seen his fair share of save opportunities, but Brash has also been utilized as a high-leverage reliever. Over his last 11 appearances, he's converted three of four save chances while also picking up four wins and two holds. Across that span, the right-hander has posted a 2.45 ERA, 12:3 K:BB and 1.00 WHIP in 11 innings. Brash wasn't particularly effective in his first taste of major-league action last year, but he's found his footing as a high-leverage reliever recently. FAAB: $8

Jason Foley, Tigers: Foley has been chipping away at the Tigers' closer job recently, as he's picked up three saves over his last five outings. Alex Lange is still available for high-leverage opportunities and has picked up the last two saves for Detroit, but Foley at least appears to have forced a committee-based approach. Over 17 appearances since the All-Star break, Foley has converted all four of his save chances and has picked up six holds, posting a 3.78 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 16.2 innings. Even with Lange still in the mix, Foley warrants fantasy consideration for those looking for late-season saves. FAAB: $5

Carlos Hernandez, Royals: Hernandez has had some shaky outings in August, and he's posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in eight innings over nine appearances this month. However, the Royals have still trusted him in high-leverage situations, and he's converted saves in his last two appearances. While left-hander Austin Cox is also available for closing duties as a left-handed option, Hernandez appears to be the primary option for saves despite his inconsistency this month. FAAB: $5

Catcher

Yainer Diaz, Astros: Diaz has had consistent playing time in the heart of the Astros' order recently, and is riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes four multi-hit performances. While he could see a few more off days now that Yordan Alvarez has returned from a brief absence due to a finger injury, Diaz has had sustained success over the past three weeks, hitting .333 with five home runs, four doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs over his last 15 games. The 24-year-old is a solid option to consider in case he can maintain some production over the final month of the regular season. FAAB: $5

Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks: Moreno returned from a multi-week absence last week and has recorded hits in six of his eight games since then. During that time, he's hit .310 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and five runs. The 23-year-old still sees his fair share of days off, and has had some inconsistent stretches during his first full season in the majors. But he's at least a decent streaming option due to his results following his absence. FAAB: $2

First Base

Nolan Schanuel, Angels: While the Angels got some discouraging news Wednesday night regarding injuries to Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they've gotten promising play out of Schanuel since calling him up a week ago. The 2023 first-rounder has recorded hits in his first six major-league games, going 7-for-19 with five runs, an RBI and seven walks. The 21-year-old has a limited minor-league sample and could face some growing pains at the major-league level at some point, but he's had encouraging results so far. FAAB: $7

Second Base

Josh Rojas, Mariners: Rojas has seen a significant uptick in production since joining the Mariners, including multi-hit performances in three of his last four games. The 29-year-old has also crossed the plate in eight of his last 11 matchups, hitting .395 with two home runs, two doubles, 13 runs, eight RBI and three stolen bases. Following a lackluster start to the year in Arizona, Rojas has seen plenty of playing time against right-handed pitchers with the Mariners and is a decent, well-rounded streaming consideration heading into September. FAAB: $7

Third Base

Noelvi Marte, Reds: The Reds have promoted several promising prospects this season, and Marte was the most recent player to be called up Saturday. He's in line to serve as the team's primary third baseman until Jonathan India is cleared to return. Over his first four major-league games, Marte has gone 2-for-12 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and a walk. The 21-year-old spent time with the Double-A and Triple-A clubs earlier this year and hit .280 with 11 homers, 68 runs, 45 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 89 games. It's unclear whether he'll retain his big-league roster spot once India returns, but Marte at least has some fantasy value as a streaming consideration. FAAB: $5

Shortstop

Masyn Winn, Cardinals: Winn is among the top prospects in baseball and has taken on an everyday role at the bottom of the Cardinals' lineup over the past week following his promotion. The 21-year-old has recorded hits in four of his first six major-league games, hitting .217 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base. While it's possible St. Louis manages Winn's at-bats down the stretch to preserve his rookie status, he should still be able to see his fair share of playing time at shortstop. FAAB: $8

Osleivis Basabe, Rays: Basabe was called up by the Rays last week to make his major-league debut after Wander Franco was placed on the restricted list. Basabe has served as the Rays' everyday shortstop and has performed well in that role. He's posted multi-hit performances in three of the last five matchups and has hit .303 with a home run, three doubles, nine runs and eight RBI over nine games in the big leagues. It's unclear if or when Franco will return after being placed on administrative leave, but Basabe has been effective as a fill-in option, and it's possible he will continue to garner regular playing time down the stretch. FAAB: $6

Outfield

Eddie Rosario, Atlanta: Rosario is amid a power surge that's occurred over the past two weeks, as he's racked up eight extra-base hits over his last 11 games. During that time, he's hit .436 with four home runs, four doubles, 15 RBI, eight runs and a steal. Rosario was relatively cold at the plate in the weeks immediately following the All-Star break, but it's encouraging to see him turn things around recently. While it's unclear whether his recent uptick in production will continue over the final month of the regular season, he should continue to see plenty of playing time for Atlanta and has fantasy potential in several categories. FAAB: $7

Adam Duvall, Red Sox: Duvall has put up multi-hit performances in four of his last five games and has homered in three consecutive matchups. The 34-year-old has been solid at the plate over the past few weeks, slashing .309/.356/.655 with five home runs, four doubles, 13 RBI and eight runs over his last 16 games. Although Duvall hasn't come close to replicating his power numbers from 2021, when he homered 38 times, he's having one of his best overall seasons in recent memory during his first year in Boston. FAAB: $6

Everson Pereira, Yankees: The Yankees have struggled for most of the season, but recently called up one of their top prospects in Pereira to serve as their regular left fielder down the stretch. The 22-year-old was productive in the minors to begin the season, slashing .300/.378/.548 with 18 home runs, 64 RBI, 53 runs and 11 stolen bases over 81 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs. Pereira should have an opportunity to see regular playing time over the final month of the regular season, and he has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy option if his skills translate to the major-league level early on. FAAB: $6

Tommy Pham, Diamondbacks: Pham is riding a 13-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .296/.316/.593 with three home runs, a triple, five doubles, 14 RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases. The 35-year-old has had an everyday role in the heart of the Diamondbacks' order since being traded from the Mets. While he's had some ups and downs this season and has struck out multiple times in three of the last five matchups, Pham is at least a decent streaming option during his hot streak. FAAB: $5

Brent Rooker, Athletics: Rooker is having the best season of his career during his first year in Oakland, and he's been especially productive over the past two weeks. Across his last 11 games, the 28-year-old has slashed .286/.333/.548 with three home runs, two doubles, eight runs and six RBI. The 28-year-old should maintain plenty of playing time in the heart of the Athletics' order, and while his potential to produce runs is limited for the rebuilding club, he's showcased plenty of power while also putting up decent ratios. FAAB: $3