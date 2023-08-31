MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Several major moves were made around baseball over the last week, setting up what should be an eventful final month of the regular season. Among the significant transactions are the call-ups of several top prospects, while some veterans have also showcased their skills recently. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans, Royals: Ragans has had sustained success over the last month, resulting in him being picked up in more fantasy leagues. However, in leagues where he's still available, the southpaw has plenty of value heading into the final month of the season. Over six starts in August, he posted a 1.72 ERA, 53:9 K:BB and 1.06 WHIP in 36.2 innings. The 25-year-old has been a consistent contributor since joining the Royals and is worth rostering in all formats. FAAB: $12

Johan Oviedo, Pirates: Oviedo had a pair of lackluster starts in mid-August but has been dominant otherwise, posting quality starts in four of his last seven outings. During that time, he's logged a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 43 innings, and he recorded his first career complete game and shutout during Monday's game against the Royals. Outside of his recent pair of rough outings, Oviedo has been a reliable fantasy option for the Pirates. FAAB: $7

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks was somewhat shaky in the first inning of his MLB debut against the Pirates on Saturday, but he turned things around afterward and ultimately allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine in five innings. The 23-year-old is a solid prospect for the Cubs, who have needed a reliable back-end starter. While it's possible he's sent back down if he experiences some growing pains at some point, Wicks certainly showed promise in his first big-league start. FAAB: $6

Kyle Harrison, Giants: Harrison posted decent results during his MLB debut last week, but he was especially productive during Monday's win over the Reds, striking out 11 in 6.1 scoreless innings. The southpaw posted a 4.66 ERA in 65.2 innings over 20 starts with the Triple-A club earlier in the season, but it's been encouraging to see his results in his first two major-league starts. Harrison should have an opportunity to stick in the rotation and carries fantasy value if he can avoid growing pains over the final month of the regular season. FAAB: $5

Griffin Canning, Angels: Canning came out of the bullpen during his first two appearances after returning from the injured list, but he made a start Sunday against the Mets and allowed a run while striking out nine in seven innings. The Angels recently parted ways with several pitchers and have lost Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher for the remainder of the season, so Canning should have an opportunity to serve as a starter down the stretch. FAAB: $4

Jake Irvin, Nationals: Irvin has mainly had lackluster results during his first season in the majors, but he's been more productive over the past few weeks. He's logged three consecutive quality starts, posting a 1.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 18.1 innings. The right-hander had to settle for no-decisions in those three outings, and he's picked up just three wins this season. Irvin isn't the most reliable option for counting stats, but he's at least worth streaming for those in deeper leagues in need of help with ratios. FAAB: $2

Relief Pitcher

Danny Coulombe/Yennier Cano, Orioles: Felix Bautista went on the injured list with an elbow injury last week and could miss the remainder of the season. Cano and Coulombe appear to be the top two options for closing duties in his absence. Coulombe earned the first save following Bautista's injury, but Cano was utilized in the ninth inning a day later. Both pitchers have been dominant recently, as Cano has allowed just one run (zero earned) in 12 innings over 11 appearances in August, while Coulombe has tossed seven scoreless innings over his last eight outings. Coulombe is my slightly preferred option due to his higher strikeout rate, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the two pitchers form a committee down the stretch. Coulombe FAAB: $6; Cano FAAB: $5

Jason Adam, Rays: Pete Fairbanks has served as the Rays' primary closer this season, but Adam has still seen the occasional ninth-inning work and is up to 12 saves for the year. Adam picked up the save Sunday against the Yankees, his first since mid-June. However, he's converted one of two save chances while also earning two wins and a hold over his last eight appearances. During that time, he's posted a 2.00 ERA, 13:3 K:BB and 0.67 WHIP in nine innings. While Adam doesn't see consistent closing duties, he appears next in line if Fairbanks is unavailable, and he's been productive in his current role. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Shea Langeliers, Athletics: Langeliers has had a few productive stretches this season, and he's in the midst of a hot streak that has stretched over the past week and a half. Over his last nine games, he's slashed .250/.323/.786 with five home runs, eight RBI, six runs and a stolen base. The 25-year-old is still hitting just .207 on the year, but he's had consistent playing time recently and at least warrants streaming consideration due to his recent output. FAAB: $3

First Base

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees: LeMahieu's overall results have declined slightly in recent years, but he's riding a power surge over the past week. Over the last eight matchups, he's slashed .290/.389/.774 with five homers, seven runs and five RBI. He's served as the Yankees' everyday leadoff man recently, and it's certainly possible that role continues. LeMahieu has had his fair share of ups and downs this season, but has been solid recently and is a streaming option heading into the final month of the season. FAAB: $4

Mark Canha, Brewers: Canha was a decent contributor for the Mets over the first half of the season, but his results have improved since joining the Brewers. Over his 25 games with Milwaukee, he's hit .271 with two homers, 15 RBI and 11 runs. He's been especially productive in recent weeks and has logged multi-hit performances in four of the last 10 matchups, hitting .364 with a homer, a double, seven RBI and five runs. Canha has seen consistent playing time in the heart of the Brewers' order and has solid run-producing potential. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Davis Schneider, Blue Jays: Schneider has been quite productive for the Blue Jays since making his major-league debut, and while the team has several other players to get into the lineup, he's earned his fair share of at-bats in recent days. The 24-year-old had inconsistent playing time for most of August but has started five consecutive games and has gone 9-for-17 with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, seven runs and a stolen base during that time. He should continue to see increased playing time while Matt Chapman is sidelined, and if Schneider can maintain relatively consistent at-bats down the stretch, he has decent upside. FAAB: $7

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: McKinstry doesn't have much power potential, but he's reached base consistently in recent matchups, recording hits in eight of the last 11 games. During that time, he's slashed .310/.432/.586 with a home run, two triples, a double, six runs, three RBI and three stolen bases. The 28-year-old has plenty of defensive versatility and has solid fantasy value if he can maintain his production heading into the final month of the season. FAAB: $5

Third Base

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio is one of the Mets' top prospects and will be called up by the team Friday. The 22-year-old has been having one of the best years of his career during his first season at the Triple-A level, slashing .292/.346/.506 with 23 homers, 76 runs, 71 RBI and 24 stolen bases. With the Mets out of postseason contention, Mauricio should have plenty of opportunities for playing time to close out the year. It's possible he experiences some growing pains at some point, but he has plenty of well-rounded potential during his first taste of major-league action. FAAB: $15

Shortstop

Royce Lewis, Twins: Lewis has been back in action over the past two weeks and has been especially productive in recent matchups. Over his last eight games, the 24-year-old has slashed .273/.351/.758 with five home runs, a double, 12 RBI and eight runs. Lewis' main concern early in his career has been his health, but his full potential has been on display upon his return to action. If he can remain healthy to close out the year, he should be a well-rounded contributor. FAAB: $11

Luis Rengifo, Angels: Rengifo is already a decent fantasy option due to his defensive versatility, but he's been especially dominant at the plate in recent matchups. The 26-year-old is riding an eight-game hitting streak that includes five multi-hit performances. During that time, he's slashed .516/.568/.935 with three home runs, a triple, two doubles, nine RBI and six runs. Rengifo's pace is likely unsustainable down the stretch, but his recent production at least gives him renewed fantasy value for those looking for a late-season boost. FAAB: $9

Outfield

Jasson Dominguez, Yankees: The Mets are making waves by calling up Ronny Mauricio, and the Yankees are also calling up one of the best prospects in baseball in Dominguez. Dominguez has spent most of the year with the Double-A club, but was promoted to the Triple-A level last week. The 20-year-old slashed .265/.377/.425 with 15 homers, 89 runs, 76 RBI and 29 steals over 118 games between the Double-A and Triple-A clubs this year and should have an opportunity to see consistent playing time for the Yankees down the stretch, especially after the team waived Harrison Bader. FAAB: $17

DJ Stewart, Mets: Stewart has had somewhat lackluster results for most of his time in the majors this year, but he's been on a tear at the plate over the past two weeks. He's had multi-hit performances in seven of his last 13 games, slashing .378/.429/.978 with eight home runs, three doubles, 15 RBI and nine runs. He's had consistent playing time during his hot streak and should have an opportunity to maintain at-bats down the stretch as long as he remains relatively productive. FAAB: $7

Michael Taylor, Twins: Most of Taylor's ratios have been down during his first season in Minnesota, but he's already hit a career-high 20 home runs and has been an especially productive player recently. Over his last 10 games, he's slashed .344/.417/.813 with five homers, nine RBI, eight runs and a steal. While Taylor hasn't flashed much speed recently, he's been a more well-rounded player and at least warrants streaming consideration. FAAB: $4

Jason Heyward, Dodgers: Heyward has had stretches of inconsistent playing time while operating in the strong side of a platoon this season, but he's had more consistent at-bats over the past week and has had multi-hit performances in three of the last five games. During that time, he's gone 8-for-14 with two home runs, a double and six RBI. The 34-year-old has limited fantasy value in most formats, but he's a decent streaming option for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $2