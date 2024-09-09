Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Possible Routine Days Off for Harper

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Things got worse when he was struck on his opposite elbow by a pitch and forced out of Wednesday's contest. However, he was back in the lineup the following day and has hit .375 with three RBI in the following four games. Despite the ailments, Harper has missed just two games since returning from a strained hamstring on July 9. Look for that to change

The Phillies superstar is one of the more notable players playing through an injury. Harper recently admitted his surgically repaired elbow has been sore recently as has his wrist. The issues sound minor but may help explain Harper's dip in power as has not hit a home run since August 9.

With most teams nearing the 150 games played mark, the MLB season is reaching a critical part of the year. The playoff picture is becoming clearer as teams begin to lock into place in the standings. Three teams have already been eliminated from contention while others are beginning to come to grips with it not being their year. As these teams shift their focus to 2025, the normal aches and pains associated with the grind of playing nearly every day since late March are more likely to result in season-ending stints on the injured list. These decisions often coincide with the fantasy postseason, making it even more important for fantasy mangers to keep an eye on the health status of their rostered players and take a proactive approach to finding suitable replacements.

Bryce Harper

The Phillies superstar is one of the more notable players playing through an injury. Harper recently admitted his surgically repaired elbow has been sore recently as has his wrist. The issues sound minor but may help explain Harper's dip in power as has not hit a home run since August 9.

Things got worse when he was struck on his opposite elbow by a pitch and forced out of Wednesday's contest. However, he was back in the lineup the following day and has hit .375 with three RBI in the following four games. Despite the ailments, Harper has missed just two games since returning from a strained hamstring on July 9. Look for that to change as Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson admitted balancing the team's quest for the best record in the NL along with Harper's health is something he is monitoring, telling reporters, "If we have to rest [Harper], we will."

For now, Harper remains a must start, but routine days off may be coming. Those invested in Harper may want to have a serviceable first baseman readily available for the home stretch to protect themselves against this growing possibility.

The Texas Rangers

The Rangers defense of the franchise's first World Series has not gone as expected, as injuries have been an issue all season. Texas' pitching staff has been hit particularly hard, as every starter from their projected five-man rotation has spent time on the IL except Andrew Heaney. Multiple pitchers, including Max Scherzer, Tyler Mahle and Jon Gray have made multiple trips to the IL with both Mahle and Gray recently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Gray's latest injury is a neuroma in his foot. A neuroma is a tumor, often benign, that develops around a nerve. The condition is often very painful and can cause radiating pain down the pathway of the involved nerve. Morton's neuroma is the most commonly occurring neuroma in the foot, and those suffering from the problem often report feeling like there is a rock stuck in their shoe, irritating the ball of the foot. Surgery is often needed to address this issue, and the Rangers stated they are considering this option for Gray. While he should be able to have a relatively normal offseason, it is worth mentioning that the recurrence rate for neuromas is relatively high, even with surgery.

Mahle's injury is shoulder stiffness and, while the right-hander hinted he would like to return this season, manager Bruce Bochy said that is unlikely. Mahle has a history of minor shoulder issues and missed the start of the season working his way back from Tommy John surgery. Given a normal offseason, Mahle has a better chance to return to top form in 2025.

A mixture of young talent and veteran aces will be used to fill out the Texas rotation for the remainder of the season. Scherzer looked sharp in a recent rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock and could rejoin the team later this week. Jacob deGrom has also pitched well while on rehab assignment and is expected to make his 2024 debut this week. DeGrom will likely be on a strict pitch count but could be worth a flier for fantasy teams in desperate need of pitching. Jack Leiter has rejoined the big-league club and has shown flashes of his potential, while Kumar Rocker, the team's top pitching prospect, is mowing down batters in the minor leagues. Rocker could get a chance at a spot start or two before the season ends, but a final decision has not been made.

Check Swings

Luis Castillo: Castillo is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his strained left hamstring to determine the severity of the injury. Castillo suffered the injury over the weekend, leaving his start after three innings of work. A low-grade strain would be the most favorable outcome but would likely still come with at least one missed start. Anything more moderate would likely result in a trip to the IL and could prematurely end his season. Look for an update soon, but begin making plans to invest in a replacement player.

Teoscar Hernandez: The veteran outfielder missed both games over the weekend after being struck on the left foot by a pitch. Testing on the injury site, including a CT scan, X-ray and MRI, failed to reveal a fracture, and a left foot contusion remains the diagnosis. The team initially believed he would be placed on the IL, but the testing provided hope that a bit of rest and treatment would be enough for him avoid an extended absence. Consider him day-to-day with a return Monday still possible.

Justin Steele: The Cubs lefty is on the IL with flexor tendinitis in his throwing elbow. While it is promising that Steele's injury did not involve the UCL, Steele's status for the remainder of the year remains unclear. While most pitchers with elbow tendinitis miss an average of roughly 15 days, Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow has missed nearly a month with the injury and only recently threw from a mound. Furthermore, the flexor bundle works with the UCL to stabilize the elbow, and a weakness in one can compromise the other. Although Steele remains optimistic he will return this season, precedent says that could prove difficult. Look elsewhere for now.

Corey Seager: The Rangers' injury woes were not limited to their pitching staff as their All-Star shortstop landed on the IL with right hip discomfort. The exact root of Seager's pain has not been revealed, though it sounds like his season could be over. Josh Smith has taken over at shortstop and could be worth a waiver wire claim. Smith has hit safely in nine of his last 10 outings, including four doubles and five RBI.