Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Wrapping up the Regular Season

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Bo Bichette : The good news? Bichette's calf injury held up upon his return to the Toronto lineup. The bad news? His return lasted just one game due to a fractured right middle finger. The injury occurred during his pregame routine when a grounder struck him on the digit, breaking the finger. The description of the injury suggests the break involves

Yordan Alvarez : The Astros slugger injured his right knee Sunday while sliding into second base. The initial diagnosis is a right knee contusion, though the team will send him for more detailed imaging on his right knee. The imaging will be huge as Alvarez has a lengthy history of knee issues including arthroscopic surgery on both joints in August of 2020. The right knee has been particularly problematic as he endured a tear of the patellar tendon in the joint. The patella (kneecap) is a sesamoid bone, meaning it is embedded in the patellar tendon. Any moderate damage here could be especially worrisome for Alvarez. The MRI results should be made known early in the week, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Alvarez sit for the remainder of the regular season, even if the injury proves to be minor.

It's another all Check Swings edition of the MLB Injury Analysis to conclude my coverage for the 2024 season. Hopefully you found this year's articles useful, and you were able to remain in contention until the end. Best of luck, congratulations and thank you for reading!

It's another all Check Swings edition of the MLB Injury Analysis to conclude my coverage for the 2024 season. Hopefully you found this year's articles useful, and you were able to remain in contention until the end. Best of luck, congratulations and thank you for reading!

Check Swings

Yordan Alvarez: The Astros slugger injured his right knee Sunday while sliding into second base. The initial diagnosis is a right knee contusion, though the team will send him for more detailed imaging on his right knee. The imaging will be huge as Alvarez has a lengthy history of knee issues including arthroscopic surgery on both joints in August of 2020. The right knee has been particularly problematic as he endured a tear of the patellar tendon in the joint. The patella (kneecap) is a sesamoid bone, meaning it is embedded in the patellar tendon. Any moderate damage here could be especially worrisome for Alvarez. The MRI results should be made known early in the week, but it wouldn't be shocking to see Alvarez sit for the remainder of the regular season, even if the injury proves to be minor.

Bo Bichette: The good news? Bichette's calf injury held up upon his return to the Toronto lineup. The bad news? His return lasted just one game due to a fractured right middle finger. The injury occurred during his pregame routine when a grounder struck him on the digit, breaking the finger. The description of the injury suggests the break involves the distal phalange, the bone that forms the tip the finger. These types of fractures often heal smoothly, and Bichette should be an active participant in Spring Training. Bichette's 2024 ends with just 81 games played in which he batted a career low .225.

Rafael Devers: One balky shoulder is difficult for a baseball player to manage. Two inflamed and painful shoulder is nearly impossible. Devers is done for the year after his bilateral shoulder inflammation persisted. His non-throwing shoulder appears to be the bigger problem of the two though Boston believes he will not need offseason surgery on either joint. Extended rest and rehab should help Devers return to top form, but it's a situation I will be closely monitoring throughout the offseason.

Kevin Gausman: The Blue Jays have cleared Gausman to take the mound on Wednesday after he made an early exit in his last start. He threw five no-hit innings against the Rangers before reporting tightness in his lower back. The decision was precautionary in nature and any lingering issues have resolved, allowing the right-hander to make his final start of the year Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Josh Jung: The Rangers will place Jung on the IL ending his 2024 campaign. Jung suffered a broken wrist in April that required surgery. He ultimately missed 103 games as his recovery was delayed by lingering soreness. Renewed discomfort in the area spurred Texas' decision to prematurely end his season. Hopefully Jung can get some semblance of a normal offseason and bounce back in 2025. While Jung has shown a propensity for injury, most of his injuries have been unlucky breaks, including this year's wrist injury and last year's broken thumb. As a result, his injury risk entering next year's drafts is going to be less elevated than some may suspect.

Steven Kwan: Kwan is on track to return Tuesday after landing on the IL with mid-back inflammation. The mid-back, better known as the thoracic region, comprises 12 vertebrae that also serve as anchor points for the corresponding rib pairs. The positioning of the thoracic vertebrae allows them to play an integral role in rotation but contribute significantly less to flexion, extension and side bending than the other regions of the spine. Cleveland has clinched the AL Central title and will shift their focus onto the playoffs. As a result, Kwan will likely be gradually worked back into the mix. Don't expect him to carry a full workload this week.

Francisco Lindor: The Mets shortstop has missed seven straight games due to back tightness. He has received an injection into one of the facet joints of his back. The facet joints are formed where the top of one vertebra articulates with the bottom of the vertebra directly above it. These joints allow for flexion (bending) and extension (straightening) of the spine. The injection was likely an anti-inflammatory that should help reduce his symptoms and allow him to begin movement quicker. It appears to have worked, as he has resumed batting practice and light field work. The Mets have scheduled day off Monday and are "optimistic" he can return at some point this week.

Shohei Ohtani: Consider this my excuse to squeeze Ohtani into my final column so I can marvel at his greatness. His unimaginable creation of the 50:50 club is amazing, and to think he is doing this while balancing a detailed rehab process to get him back on the mound is unfathomable. His recovery from Tommy John surgery has gone smoothly, and he is back on the mound with plans to face live hitters sometime soon. The Dodgers have said it is "very unlikely" he pitches during the postseason, but it looks as though 2024 will be his only season as a one-way talent. He will be one of the top hitters AND top pitching options on draft day in 2025.

Grayson Rodriguez: The Orioles confirmed there will not be enough time for Rodriguez to return in a starter's role this season. A strained latissimus dorsi has sidelined the right-hander since July 31. Although he has resumed throwing, Rodriguez will likely assume a role out of the bullpen if he is cleared to return by the end of the year.

Juan Soto: Soto suffered a left knee injury Thursday after colliding with the outfield wall during a sliding catch in foul territory. The issue never cost Soto a game as he managed to pinch hit the following night. However, the Yankees have clinched a playoff berth, which could incentivize the team to handle Soto's health with extreme care. A day off could be given if New York is able to clinch the AL East and the best record in the AL earlier in the week.