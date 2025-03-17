MLB Picks: Dodgers vs Cubs Best Bets for MLB Tokyo Series

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks for Cubs vs Dodgers Tokyo Series

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Starting Pitchers - Shota Imanaga (L) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R)

Dodgers -154 (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Cubs +136 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Dodgers -1.5 (BetRivers -112) / Cubs +1.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook -130)

TOTAL - Over 7.5 (BetRivers +/- 109), Under 8.0 (Caesars -120)

Dodgers - Mookie Betts (illness) is not going to play in either game.

Cubs - Nico Hoerner (forearm) is listed as OUT.

The Cubs and Dodgers travel to Tokyo for a two-game series to start the 2025 MLB Baseball season with a start time of 6:10 am Eastern on Tuesday.

The Dodgers opened -165 and jumped up to as high as -185 and as low as -140. The total has seen significant movement with it opening at 8.5 and now sitting at 7.5.

Yamamoto and Imanaga had incredible rookie seasons and look to build on that Tuesday. While Imanaga has great stuff, he does have a 46 percent flyball rate which was 6th high among qualified starters. His strikeout and homerun rate were significantly better at home versus the road, and right-handed batters really were able to tee off on him which has me looking at some of the righties on the Dodgers (Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez).

In 2024, Will Smith had a 134 wRC+ against lefties versus 102 against righties. His HR/FB rate jumped considerably on the road against left-handers when you compare it against right-handers at home (19 percent versus 9 percent).

Hernandez also had a nice split edge with a 154 wRC+ versus 126, .284 ISO, and 32 percent HR/FB rate (Away vs. LHP) against a 14 percent (Home vs. RHP).

A popular strategy that bettors are looking to use over these two games is to just take the Cubs in both games on the moneyline with expectations this series goes 1-1.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs vs. Dodgers

Cubs ML for 0.5 unit (DraftKings Sportsbook +136)

Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +105)

Will Smith OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +105)

Will Smith OVER 1.0 home runs for 0.25 unit (FanDuel +500)

Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.0 homeruns for 0.25 (FanDuel +390)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.