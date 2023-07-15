MLB Betting
MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, July 15

Written by 
Michael Rathburn 
July 15, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, July 15

Season: 59-66 -28.02 units

Prior Article: 2-1 +0.64 units 

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta double play hit again last night, with the run line and over team total both hitting. While I advise not to play this every day, continue to run it back as long as the matchups are optimal.

Yesterday's pitching matchup was Michael Kopech against Charlie Morton and today we get Lance Lynn versus Spencer Strider. While there isn't as much of an edge for the Braves today, I will ride them again. 

The team total has two options today: 4.5 with significant juice or 5.5 for plus money. With as hot as the Braves are at home, I will look at 5-5.5 again. 

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Braves 

  • Braves -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -140)
  • Braves OVER 5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -106)

Miami Marlins at Baltimore Orioles

Two of the teams that have outperformed expectations the most meet again tonight in Baltimore with Braxton Garrett facing Kyle Gibson. Garrett did get knocked around his last two starts before the break, but those came against the Phillies and Cardinals. Gibson is just not a good pitcher, posting a 5.92 ERA over his last 7 starts.  

These teams have similar records on the season and in recent periods, making this a tough call, but the edge in starting pitching goes to the Marlins. 

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Orioles

  •  Marlins moneyline for 1 unit (FanDuel +102)

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels  

The Astros haven't been the same team they were in previous seasons, as they've had key injuries to their lineup (Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez), but they've started to put things together while the Angels have lost Mike Trout and are fading. 

Houston is 12-8 over their last 20 games and 6-4 over their last 10, while the Angels are 1-9 in their last 10 and 5-15 in their last 20. The Astros have handled left-handed starters, going 15-9 against them. They also own the season series 6-2. 

Framber Valdez has been one of the most consistent pitchers in baseball and has a strong history against the Angels, especially on the road. He has a 3.16 ERA in his last five starts against them and 18:3 K:BB in his last two in LA. Reid Detmers has pitched decently this year but got rocked in his last start against the Dodgers (seven earned runs) and has poor history against the Astros (4.62 ERA in his last five starts).

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Angels

  • Astros -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

  • Braves -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -140)
  • Braves OVER 5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -106)
  • Marlins ML for 1 unit (FanDuel +102)
  • Astros -1.5 for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

