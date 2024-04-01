MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks For April 1, 2024

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets and Player PropsFor Monday, April 1

There's some weird April Fool's Day joke to be made here, but I'll save all of us from that. Let's start the month off with some good picks!

Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox

Anytime Home Run Ronald Acuna +285, Matt Olson +255 (FanDuel)

The Braves are a pretty big favorite in this game at -240 and the over/under is nine runs suggesting Atlanta should score five or six runs. Chris Flexen is absolutely horrible, even by Chicago White Sox standards. Last season he allowed 25 home runs in only 102.1 innings and had a 1.67 WHIP - suggesting you can look at other Atlanta hitter props as well. Charlie Morton isn't a spectacular pitcher but he's a solid veteran, I can see taking Atlanta -1.5 runs (-148 DraftKings) as well if you're going to bet the home run odds.

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles -152 (FanDuel)

Dean Kremer has the makings for being a very good and even ace-type of pitcher, which is why I'm backing Baltimore here. He had a 8.18 K/9IP last season and he had a strong second half of the season suggesting even more growth. The offense behind him is elite and I'm not worried about Michael Wacha, who turns 33 in a couple of months. One final note, outside of Bobby Witt Jr. this offense went 0-for-9 against him last season with two strikeouts. Look for the Orioles to roll here.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Under 8.5 Runs (-102 FanDuel)

The Dodgers have played in three games in a row where this number has gone over. So let's take the under. James Paxton can be an elite pitcher and joining the Dodgers should only help his numbers. Last season (and granted, the Giants have made some changes to their lineup) San Francisco had the third-worst wOBA (.300) in the league against left-handed pitching. Keaton Winn, the starter for the Giants is somewhat of an enigma. He strikes out a decent number of batters but when opposing players make contact, it's usually not a good result. However, Winn is something of a prospect at 26 years old and held a 1.04 WHIP in just over 42 innings last season with the Giants.

