MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, August 1

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Best MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Tuesday, Aug. 1

Season: 70-83-1 -36.93 units

Prior Article: 2-4 -1.94 units

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

Oddsmakers continue to disrespect the Orioles by making them underdogs tonight against the Blue Jays, who are starting Hyun Jin Ryu in his first game since June last year. Ryu has not been the same pitcher since leaving the Dodgers, and the Orioles have owned the season series, 6-1.

I have the Orioles as a projected -120 favorite in this spot, which means there is huge value taking them on the money line. The line has since moved to Orioles -104 on FanDuel, which tells you where the money is being bet. The Orioles are 10-3 straight up in their last 13 games on the road.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Blue Jays

Orioles ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -104)

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Both teams are playing good baseball over their last 10 to 20 games as they make a playoff run in the National League. This series has been high-scoring all season with an average of 12.7 runs per game in six games. The Reds have owned the season series, 5-1, and Justin Steele was roughed up in his last outing against them for five earned runs in 3.2 innings.

Steele has been one of the best pitchers in baseball and this Cubs lineup has been hot averaging 5.8 runs per game over the last 30 days.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Cubs

Cubs OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Cubs -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +124)

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

The Yankees have looked like a team that was finished for the last two months with a record of 21-27 since June 1. They have scored just 3.9 runs per game in that stretch, which was mostly without Aaron Judge. The Rays have not played well either with a 12-18 record over their last 30. They are 8-16 in the last 24 with just 3.6 runs per game.

Neither pitcher represents a stellar outcome as Zach Elfin's road splits are significantly worse with a 5.36 ERA vs. 2.60 at home along with a 1.28 WHIP and 4.56 K/BB. Carlos Rodon has a 5.75 ERA in four starts with a 15:12 K:BB. Despite these bad splits and numbers, these offenses are not hitting and I will bank on that continuing.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

Rays/Yankees UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -115)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap