MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 7

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

My first PrizePicks article was a learning experience, hitting on just one of my three props. What's frustrating is that I wanted to recommend Bowden Francis to clear 17.5 outs, but that wasn't available at the time. I pivoted to his strikeout prop, which fell just 0.5 Ks short of clearing. That's an adjustment I must make because forcing a selection is the worst thing you could do. Hundreds of options are available on the PrizePicks app, and two stood out above the rest on this stacked Monday slate!

Isaac Paredes, HOU at SEA: More Than 0.5 Total Strikeouts

I'm still high on Paredes in season-long leagues, but this prop was hard to pass up. Let's start with Paredes' poor form, posting a .148 AVG and .509 OPS through the opening week of the season. That's on par with what we saw last year, with the corner infielder tallying a .222 AVG and .623 OPS across the final 51 games. Most importantly, Paredes has struck out in seven of eight games so far.

Banking on crappy form is one aspect but Paredes might have the toughest matchup on the board. He faces one of the best right-handers in baseball, with Logan Gilbert generating a 3.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 13.5 K/9 rate this season. That's even scarier since Paredes has a sub-.700 OPS against righties since the start of last year.

Juan Soto, NYM vs. MIA: More Than 7.5 Fantasy Score

Soto was my top option in my DraftKings DFS article, and we're going back to him for all the same reasons. The Mets have the best matchup of any team on this slate, facing off with Tyler Phillips. The Marlins righty is making his first start of the year and had a 6.87 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in seven starts last season. His road numbers are even worse somehow, totaling a 9.87 ERA and 1.79 WHIP away from home.

Now that we got the magical matchup out of the way, let's talk about one of the best hitters in baseball. Soto should be in his typical two-spot in this Mets lineup, providing a .420 career OBP and .952 OPS. Soto's got even better splits against righties, generating a .437 OBP and .996 OPS against them. This guy could literally go 0-for-0 with four walks and would clear this prop.

