MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 27

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are 11 games set to be played across baseball Monday, most of which have early start times. Let's dive into the options on PrizePicks and highlight some of the best ones to consider.

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR at CWS: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Guerrero has finally caught fire at the plate. He recorded four hits Sunday and is 38-for-93 (.409) with two home runs and six doubles over his last 24 games. His .126 ISO this season is still a disappointment, but his .366 wOBA is on pace to be the second-best mark of his career.

Starting for the White Sox will be Nick Nastrini, who also faced the Blue Jays in his last outing. In that start, he gave up nine runs (eight earned) over 3.1 innings. He has a bloated 2.56 WHIP over his three starts in the majors this year. At Triple-A, he had a 1.51 WHIP across six starts. This is a great matchup for Guerrero to remain locked in at the plate.

Bo Bichette, TOR at CWS: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Bichette is also starting to heat up at the plate, hitting 13-for-29 (.448) with a home run and three doubles over his last seven games. In the game that Nastrini started against the Blue Jays, Bichette went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Despite his disappointing .290 wOBA this season, Bichette only has a 14.1 percent strikeout rate. With how poorly Nastrini has pitched, Bichette could produce another juicy stat line.

Blake Snell, SF vs. PHI: Less Than 6.0 Strikeouts

Snell was activated from the paternity list Sunday, setting him up to stay on turn and start Monday. He has yet to settle in with the Giants, which could be a combination of him signing late with the team and a previous stint on the injured list. The result has been an 11.40 ERA and 2.07 WHIP over four starts.

With Snell pitching so poorly, he has yet to last more than 4.2 innings in any of his outings. That contributed to him posting five or fewer strikeouts in each start. Facing a Phillies team that has scored the most runs in baseball could mean another short outing for Snell. With that in mind, look for him to produce another muted strikeout total.

William Contreras, MIL vs. CHC: More Than 7.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Contreras has been one of the best offensive catchers in baseball. He is batting .332 with a .405 wOBA. He has also launched eight home runs on his way to a 56.4 percent hard-hit rate. The Brewers will play at home Monday, which is noteworthy because he has a .462 wOBA and a .215 ISO at home this season.

Taking the mound for the Cubs will be Justin Steele, who has not looked right since coming off the injured list. Over 20.2 innings, he gave up 16 runs (15 earned). Contreras has a career .421 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers, so with how Steele is struggling right now, more than is the way to go here.

