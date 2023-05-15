MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, May 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, May 15

Best Player Props For New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Pete Alonso 1+ RBI (+115 DraftKings)

It's usually a good idea to pick on Patrick Corbin (4.87 ERA, 1.48 WIHP) and Pete Alonso is always a good player to target. Alonso has a great history against left-handed pitching and against Corbin in particular. Pete has gone 13-for-37 (.351) against Corbin which includes five home runs. For those willing to play it risky, Alonso's anytime home run prop is +330 on DraftKings but going with the safer 1+ RBI is still at a nice +115 on that site as well.

Los Angeles Angels (-130) at Baltimore Orioles (+110)

Shohei Ohtani toes the rubber for the Angels tonight and will face Grayson Rodriguez. While Rodriguez is a good prospect, his 5.08 ERA and 1.54 WHIP suggest there will be some bumps in the road for his rookie season. Ohtani has a 2.74 ERA and 0.91 WHIP showing he's one of the most dominant pitchers in the game. While he's on the road, I guessed this line would be more in the -150 to -160 range so I think there's some value here taking the Angels.

Best Bets for Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Los Angeles Angels - 130 (FanDuel)

Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

Tanner Houck doesn't seem like a legit starting pitching in the big leagues and he's allowed at least three earned runs in five of his seven starts this season (two earned runs in the other two starts). Boston's bullpen allows a .319 wOBA to opposing hitters (20th in the league) and coupling that with Houck's propensity for giving up runs should push this over. It's also a nice bonus that the Mariners are the visiting team guaranteeing them at least nine innings of at-bats.

Best Bets For Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

Seattle Mariners OVER 4.5 Runs (-135 DraftKings)

Best Player Props for Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+110, FanDuel)

This line is interesting for a few reasons. You can find it at Under 4.5 on DraftKings but the juice is -220 which seems like too much for me. Syndergaard left his last outing with a laceration, lasting only one inning. In his previous three outings, he didn't register more than two strikeouts in any game and went without recording a strikeout in one of those contests. The laceration issue could pop up again leading to a shortened out, another factor in taking the under here.

Best Player Props for Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Best MLB Bets Today Recap