MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, September 11

MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Picks and Player Props for Sunday, September 11

Last Article's Record: 3-0, +3.00 units

Season Record: 71-71, +3.67 units

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Rays starter Luis Patino has not been sharp this year, making just five appearances this season while pitching well in only one of them. Overall, he's allowed thirty baserunners and nine earned runs over just 18.2 innings. Meanwhile, Yankees starter Domingo German started out a little shaky after making his season debut in late July but has largely pitched pretty well since getting acclimated, having now completed six or more innings in five of his last six starts. Over the last month, he has a WHIP under 1.00 (36 baserunners in 37.1 innings) while pitching to a 2.41 ERA. It's a short price on the home Yankees, who scored 10 runs in yesterday's win and could easily put up a crooked number on Patino today.

As mentioned, German has gone fairly deep in most of his recent starts and seems reasonably likely to be working with a lead today. There's a big price on him getting a win, something that appears to be a semi-likely outcome.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Yankees

New York Yankees -120

Domingo German to record a Win, +225

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Nice spot for the Astros today facing Angels lefty Tucker Davidson, a pitcher they crushed for seven earned runs his last time out. They now get a second look at him within a week's time. It also helps that Houston crushes lefties overall, now sitting at 34-11 against left-handed starters (not to mention being 46-21 at home). For their part, the Astros send out starter Luis Garcia, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the Angels last week and owns a 2.41 ERA against the Angels over 18.2 innings this year (with just 14 baserunners allowed). Good chance the Astros can open up a sizable lead here.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Astros

Houston Astros -1.5, -110

