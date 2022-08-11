MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Thursday, August 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for Thursday, August 11

Last Article's Record: 1-3, -2.15 units

Season Record: 19-19, -2.83 units

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

I love riding streaks and the Phillies are streaking right now. Winners of seven in a row at home, the Phils are 9-1 overall in their last 10 and look to continue that success with Kyle Gibson taking the hill. While Gibson has not been as good as last year, he is capable of dominating and seems to have turned a corner. Gibson has had Quality Starts in 4 of his last 5 starts, one of those coming against these Marlins in Miami on July 15. He has had good success against this Marlins lineup in his career and with Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto swinging hot sticks, I'll back a big Philly win today.

MLB Best Bets for Miami at Philadelphia

PHI RL (+126) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

The Lone Star State Series is tied at 1-1 with the rubber match coming today. The teams combined for 12 runs in each of the first two games and I see no reason why runs won't be scored today as well. Young Cole Ragans takes the hill for the Rangers while Framber Valdez goes for the 'Stros. Valdez has been very good all year, but he is not untouchable as evident by the 3 ER given up in each of his last three starts after going four straight starts giving up 2 ER or less. These are two high-powered offenses playing in the Texas heat, which sounds like a recipe for runs to me.

MLB Best Bets for Texas at Houston

TEX/HOU OVER 8 (-115) at DraftKings

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

KC starter Zack Greinke has fared very well against the White Sox in his long career, posting a .238 average against and .711 team OPS. Sox starter Dylan Cease has been outstanding all year and has fared well against the Royals in his career. This is the last game in a tightly contested series between division rivals and it smells like a classic pitcher's duel to me. Take the under.

Zooming out, the AL Central is shaping up to have one of the most tightly contested divisional races down the stretch.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Royals

CHW/KC UNDER 8 (-115) at DraftKings

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

As happens from time to time at Coors Field, there have been plenty of fireworks in this series so far. The Cards are the far superior team and it does not appear Colorado starter German Marquez will provide much resistance. Marquez has been hit hard by the Cards in his career and his 5.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over this season leave much to be desired. St. Louis should roll in the series finale.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Rockies

STL RL (+125) at DraftKings

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.