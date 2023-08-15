MLB Picks Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Orioles vs. Padres, Aug. 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert Picks and Player Props for Orioles vs. Padres, Aug. 15

Baltimore Orioles vs. San Diego Padres

I took the Baltimore Orioles as road underdogs yesterday against the San Diego Padres and I am going back to the well again on Tuesday.

After Monday's loss, the Padres are now 56-63, as they continue to disappoint. After Monday's win, the Orioles are now 74-45, as they continue to surprise. With the consistent surprise on one side and the constant disappointment on the other, how are the Orioles underdogs against the Padres at this point?

Recently acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty will kick the rubber for the O's, and Flaherty has been solid in his first two outings for Baltimore. Flaherty allowed just one run and struck out eight in his Orioles debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 3, then followed that start with an okay performance against the Houston Astros on Aug. 9, allowing three earned runs over just five innings, but still striking out eight batters.

Flaherty's former rotation mate with the St. Louis Cardinals, Michael Wacha, will get the start for the Padres. It will be Wacha's first appearance since July 1; Wacha missing some time due to right shoulder inflammation.

The 32-year old righty was arguably San Diego's most dependable starter prior to his stint on the IL, producing a record of 8-2 with a 2.84 ERA across 85.2 innings and a 1.07 WHIP.

Time on the shelf can throw a player's dependability for a loop, so it's hard to back Wacha to go deep into this ballgame, especially against this productive Baltimore lineup.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is a streaky player, and last night's two-hit, three-RBI performance could signal the beginning of a strong week for the potential AL Rookie of the Year.

Henderson has produced an OPS of .841 against right-handers this season, so I have confidence in him to produce some damage against Wacha.

One man who has bashed Wacha in the past is Cedric Mullins. Mullins is 7-for-16 (.438) in his career against Wacha, with two home runs and five RBI.

After a few stints on the IL this season, Mullins appears to be rounding into form in mid-August, batting .333 over his last seven games.

Every now and then, I come across a matchup that I like too much to ignore. Another man I am keeping my eye on is Adam Frazier.

Frazier has posted a career .313 batting average against Wacha in 16 at-bats, which is solid, and he has hit a respectable .271 average since the All-Star break. Frazier has hit just .239 this season and that number doesn't jump off the page, but his opportunity to record a multi-hit game (+340 at FanDuel) does.

Frazier doesn't walk or strikeout much, so he puts the ball in play often. Taking him to get two hits is more of a gut pick on my end, but that +340 line looks like a nice potential return on investment.

San Diego's bullpen is anchored by Josh Hader, who currently sports a ridiculous 0.86 ERA in 41.2 innings. But the Padres need more than Hader to shut down a ball game, and I don't think they can get it done against these O's.

Since July 1, San Diego's relievers have produced a 5.00 ERA (24th in the MLB) across 131.1 innings. On the flip side, Baltimore's bullpen has recorded a 3.36 ERA (6th in the MLB) across 123.1 innings in the same timeframe.

The Padres continue to play underwhelming baseball. On Tuesday, they are depending on a starting pitcher to return from the IL and a crumbling bullpen behind that starter to defeat an Orioles squad that leads the American League in wins.

And San Diego is the favorite?

Give me Baltimore.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles vs. Padres