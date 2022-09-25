MLB Picks Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Sunday, September 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Sunday, September 25

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-1, +2.00 units

Season Record: 76-73, +6.67 units

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

Cristian Javier isn't the most consistent pitcher around, but one thing he is consistent with is piling on the strikeouts, recording 179 in 136.2 innings. He's currently on a good run, allowing just one earned run over his last three starts combined. Javier has struck out at least six batters in eight of his last 10 starts and will likely only need five innings to get there (note the over/under on his Outs Recorded prop is 17.5, so sportsbooks are pegging him at roughly six innings). I generally don't like to lay this much juice, but Javier seems very likely for 6+ strikeouts today. It's a generous number, if not a generous price.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Orioles

Cristian Javier over 5.5 strikeouts, -140 (DraftKings)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

One thing I noticed early this year was the Tigers radio announcers lamenting that the Tigers can't hit Dylan Cease. That is indeed true, both last year when Cease posted a 1.17 ERA against the Tigers (with 31 strikeouts in 23 innings), and also this year where Cease has a 1.13 ERA against them (with 24 strikeouts in 16 innings). On the other side of this equation is Tigers lefty Tyler Alexander, who pitched seven shutout innings at Baltimore last time out but generally gives up several runs per outing (4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP). It's a good spot for the White Sox to to break their losing streak and grab a comfortable win at home.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at White Sox

Chicago White Sox -1.5, -118 (FanDuel)

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

Dbacks starter Drey Jameson has been brilliant in two starts since being called up, hurling seven shutout innings against the Padres in his debut a couple of weeks ago and then coming right back and beating the Dodgers his next time out with six innings of two-run ball. Jameson has struck out 12 batters over the 13 innings while walking only two. He now gets another home start (where he pitched the shutout) and will face a bullpen game from the Giants, putting Arizona in a good spot at a very reasonable price.

MLB Best Bets for Giants at Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks -115 (DraftKings)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Two teams going in opposite directions here, with the streaking Yankees having won six games in a row while the Red Sox have lost four in a row. The Pinstripes send Nestor Cortes to the mound for this Sunday Night Baseball matchup, while the Red Sox counter with rookie Brayan Bello. Bello got knocked around badly right after his initial callup this year and was sent back down to the minors, but he's largely pitched well since his return, tossing five shutout innings against the Yankees a couple of starts ago (though the Yankees still covered the run line there thanks to the Boston bullpen). That said, the Yankees clearly have the pitching edge here both with their starter and bullpen, as Nestor Cortes has only allowed one earned run in three of his last four starts (with just two runs allowed in the other game), and has posted a stellar 2.67 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over the full season. He's been even better at home, logging a 2.30 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in Yankee Stadium. The run-line price here on the red-hot home team in a favorable matchup is quite generous.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Yankees

New York Yankees -1.5, +125 (DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Cristian Javier over 5.5 strikeouts, -140

Chicago White Sox -1.5, -118

Arizona Diamondbacks -115

New York Yankees -1.5, +125

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available MLB player props, so we have an easy-to-use MLB odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.