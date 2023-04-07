MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Friday, April 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 7

Last Article's Record: 2-3, -1.05 units

Season Record: 5-6, -0.95 units

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Hunter Greene over 7.5 strikeouts, +102 (FanDuel)

Hunter Greene has some of the best stuff in all of baseball, although he still needs to work on his control (typical of young pitchers in general). He struck out eight Pirates in just 3.1 innings while making his Opening Day start for the Reds, and now gets the Phillies, who rank among the leaders in team strikeouts on a per-game basis. Let's see if he can match that total today with a little more efficiency, and likely a larger pitch count in his second start of the year (he threw 83 pitches in the opener).

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

Clarke Schmidt over 4.5 strikeouts, -110 (FanDuel)

Coming right back with this play, which was successful for us last weekend. Schmidt was piling up the K's in spring training with some impressive work as a starter, and got there (over this same number) with five strikeouts in just 3.1 innings pitched. Much like the play above, his opponent today (Baltimore) ranks among the leaders in team strikeouts on a per-game basis so far, and Schmidt figures to last a little longer today than he did in his debut. Solid play.

Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians

Seattle Mariners +114 at Cleveland Indians (FanDuel)

Good value on the visiting M's, who send out their co-ace Gilbert today, and are likely the better ballclub. Better team + better pitcher + underdog price = profit.

Logan Gilbert over 4.5 strikeouts, -132 (FanDuel)

Rematch of the game in Seattle last week, when the ultra-sharp Gilbert (with his new "ghost fork" pitch) struck out seven batters over 6.0 innings. Very short number here for one of the game's emerging stars. Strong play.

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros +110 at Minnesota Twins (DraftKings)

Speaking of the better team at an underdog price. Astros starter Jose Urquidy wasn't very sharp in his season debut (though Houston still came away with the win), and it's worth noting he was better on the road last year (3.74 ERA vs. 4.17 ERA). Good value on arguably the best team in baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Clayton Kershaw to record a Win, -105 (DraftKings)

Rematch of last week's game when Kershaw rolled to an easy 10-1 win, logging 6.0 innings while throwing just 76 pitches. Hard not to like at the coin-flip price.

Clayton Kershaw over 5.5 strikeouts, -130 (FanDuel)

Kershaw struck out nine Diamondbacks last week despite throwing just 76 pitches over 6.0 innings, and seems a good candidate to go 6-7 innings tonight as he continues to stretch out. Solid play at a reasonable price. Probably is a strikeout too low.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

