MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Monday, April 10

MLB Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, April 10

Cleveland Guardians -150 vs. New York Yankees (DraftKings)

It's absolutely blasphemous that I'm picking against my Yankees here but let's go into the reasons why. New York was on the road over the weekend in Baltimore and now has to make the move to Cleveland. I'm not sure Domingo German is an elite pitcher (his WHIP might say he is but his home run rate would say otherwise) but I think Shane Bieber is. Despite excellent stuff, Bieber has yet to get into the win column after two starts but I think that changes tonight at home. The bottom four of the projected lineup for the Yankees have never faced Bieber (advantage him), and the other five have gone 4-for-22 (.182) against him with zero home runs.

MLB Expert Pick for Guardians vs Yankees

Guardians ML (-150)

MLB Player Props Tonight

Anthony Santander +150 1+RBI (DraftKings)

Santander has gotten off to a slow start but it's a matter of time before he takes off. Other sites have this line at +115 so there's value in shopping it and getting it at +150 on DraftKings. His anytime home run odds are at +475 (this should happen sooner than later for a guy who hit 33 last season) and Santander's career numbers have always been better at home and against left-handed pitching (see JP Sears). Santander should be in his normal cleanup spot and with an expected run total of five runs for the Orioles, he should be one of the guys driving those in.

Zack Greinke UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts -115 (DraftKings)

Greinke isn't the same dominant pitcher he once was and his strikeouts were way down last season (4.80 K/9 rate last season). He has four strikeouts in each of his first two starts but hasn't thrown more than 80 pitches in either outing. Some regression to the mean will be coming and I think it starts in Arlington tonight. This is my favorite bet of the day.

Max Scherzer 10+ Strikeouts +450 (FanDuel)

Scherzer has gotten off to a shaky start serving up four home runs in two games and only striking out eight batters over 11.1 innings. San Diego struck out 22 percent of the time against right-handed pitching last season and Scherzer had double-digit strikeouts in six of his 23 starts (26 percent) last season. If he's on, pitch count shouldn't be a factor as Scherzer has eclipsed over 90 pitches in each of his first two starts.

