MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday, April 23

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert Bets and Props for Friday, April 21

Last Article's Record: 2-3, +1.18 units

Season Record: 13-14, +1.07 units

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

This is about as expensive as I would ever recommend a pitcher win (same deal with the Phillies run line at -140, which is another fine alternative here), but this is a special circumstance. While Phillies starter Zack Wheeler hasn't been great to start the year, he's been markedly better in his two home starts, which falls in line with what he did last year, when he posted a 1.85 ERA at home (compared to 3.84 on the road). So it's fair to expect a good effort from Wheeler today, and he should have little trouble pitching 5-6 innings, as he's thrown 90+ pitches in all four starts. Meanwhile, the reason for this play is Rockies starter Jose Urena, who has allowed an astounding 34 baserunners over just 14.2 innings this year (9.82 ERA, 2.32 WHIP). It seems almost a given the Phillies will grab an early lead here (perhaps a big one), and with Wheeler seemingly likely to pitch well, that should be all we need.

MLB Player Props for Rockies at Phillies

Zack Wheeler to record a win (DraftKings -135)

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

The Astros face the excellent Atlanta lefty Max Fried today, but we should note that Houston was an incredible 42-12 vs. LHP last year, and they've already won the first two games of this series (with slugger Yordan Alvarez homering in both games). Houston starter Cristian Javier is capable of pitching a very good game today, and in fact he pitched six innings of one-run ball in his lone start vs. Atlanta last year, allowing just three baserunners while striking out eight. The value is good on the streaking Astros at the +120 underdog price.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Braves

Houston Astros +120 (FanDuel +120)

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt has been getting clobbered in every start this year, not making it past four innings in any of his four starts while allowing three or more runs each time. Today he faces the excellent Kevin Gausman, who got jumped on by Houston last week but had looked fine prior to that. Gausman also logged a 1.89 ERA over 19.0 innings vs. the Yankees last year (with two of those his starts coming in Yankee Stadium). It seems fair to expect the Blue Jays to grab an early lead today.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5 (DraftKings -105)

Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

Big pitching mismatch here, as the Brewers send out their ace Corbin Burnes to face the inconsistent Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello, who allowed nine baserunners and five earned runs over just 2.2 innings in his only start this year. The Red Sox also seem clearly worse vs. right-handed pitching. This is a nice cheap price on the Brewers to hold a lead after five innings.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers F5 -0.5 (FanDuel -120)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have crushed left-handed pitching so far this year (5-1), and in fact they jumped all over the excellent lefty Julio Urias in the first game of this series. They also send out their ace Marcus Stroman, who has been exceptional this year, pitching scoreless baseball in three of his four starts. Good value on the underdog Cubs in a game where they have a good chance to win.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Cubs

Chicago Cubs (DraftKings +115)

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

Detmers is a good strikeout pitcher, logging seven strikeouts in two of his three starts this year. He was looking set to blow past this number in his other start as well before he suddenly couldn't record a single out in the 6th inning against the tough Blue Jays offense. There's a great chance he can reach six strikeouts today against the Royals, who have been striking out much more this year than they have in the past.

MLB Player Props for Royals at Angels

Reid Detmers over 5.5 strikeouts (DraftKings -135)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Jameson had looked very sharp this year until he walked four batters vs. St. Louis his last time out. He continues to stretch out after moving into the Diamondbacks rotation, getting up to a season-high 71 pitches last time out, a total he's likely to surpass today. He's capable of passing this strikeout total in just four or five innings, especially against the Padres, who rank fourth in the majors in team strikeouts. Good value at the nice underdog price.

MLB Player Props for Padres at Diamondbacks

Drey Jameson over 4.5 strikeouts, +120 (FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Zack Wheeler to record a win (DraftKings -135)

Houston Astros over Atlanta Braves (FanDuel +120)

Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5 (DraftKings -105)

Milwaukee Brewers F5 -0.5 (FanDuel -120)

Chicago Cubs over Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings +115)

Reid Detmers over 5.5 strikeouts (DraftKings -135)

Drey Jameson over 4.5 strikeouts (FanDuel +120)

