MLB Picks Today: Orioles vs. Red Sox Best Bets & Props

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, August 15

Thursday doesn't bring the busiest of slates with only seven games scheduled to be played across baseball. Still, there are some interesting wagers to consider. Let's highlight three of them from the evening games that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 44-26 (+8.75 units)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets

Nick Pivetta hasn't pitched in 10 days as the Red Sox opted to give him some added rest. He had allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over 14 innings in his previous three starts. Over his 18 starts this season, he has given up at least two earned runs in 12 of them. The Orioles have scored the third-most runs in baseball, so while there is plenty of juice that comes with Pivetta allowing over 1.5 earned runs, it's still an appealing wager.

One of the reasons why Pivetta has given up so many runs is because he has allowed 1.8 HR/9 this season. For his career, he has given up 1.5 HR/9. The Orioles are tied for the most home runs in baseball and their two best sluggers are Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson. Santander has launched 36 home runs this season, while Henderson hit his 30th home run Wednesday. DraftKings has an interesting prop in which you can bet one of two players to hit a home run. Given the great odds that come with betting either Santander or Henderson to go deep in this game, sprinkling a half unit on it could be well worth the risk.

MLB Picks for Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Nick Pivetta over 1.5 earned runs allowed (-150 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Gunnar Henderson and Anthony Santander: either player to hit a home run (+265 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Best Bets

Cody Bradford held the Yankees in check during his last start, giving up five hits and one run across five innings. He also posted seven strikeouts, leaving him with a 26.1 percent strikeout rate for the season. Of his six appearances this season, five have been quality starts. In those five starts, he posted at least five strikeouts four times. The one time he didn't he just missed with four strikeouts against an Astros team that has struck out the third-fewest times in baseball.

The Rangers used four relievers Wednesday and have five members of their bullpen who have pitched two of the last three days. That should force them to try and get as much length as possible out of Bradford. The potential for him to pitch deep into a game against a Twins team that has struck out the sixth-most times in baseball leaves Bradford with a great opportunity to finish with at least five strikeouts again.

MLB Picks for Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins

Cody Bradford over 4.5 strikeouts (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap