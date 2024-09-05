MLB Best Bets: Rangers vs. Angels and More MLB Expert Picks

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Thursday, September 5

There are nine games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, four of which have early start times. Let's focus on the five evening games and highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 51-33 (+8.08 units)

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets

The Rangers have drastic home and road splits. They are only 29-40 on the road, but they are 38-33 at home. They are currently on a 10-game homestand in which they have gone 4-2 over their first six games. That included them taking two out of three games against the Yankees. The Angels enter this series in last place in the American League West and with a 28-39 record on the road.

Starting for the Rangers will be Cody Bradford, who has given up three or fewer runs in nine of his 10 appearances this season. He has a sparkling 0.89 WHIP and has logged at least six innings in each of his last four starts. Taking the mound for the Angels will be Jack Kochanowicz, who has faced four teams ranked inside the bottom 10 in baseball in runs scored over his first six starts. Still, he has produced a 1.41 WHIP. Let's pay the juice and go with the Rangers to earn the victory.

MLB Picks for Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Rangers ML (-162 at FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers Best Bets

After missing two months with a hamstring injury, Casey Mize made his return last week against the Red Sox. He wasn't limited, throwing 85 pitches over six innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) and recorded just four strikeouts. He has a 1.42 WHIP for the season, giving up 98 hits over 84.2 innings. His problem is that he doesn't miss many bats, which has left him with a 16.8 percent strikeout rate. The Padres are much more dangerous with Fernando Tatis Jr. back in their lineup, so let's start out this game by betting on Mize to allow at least three earned runs.

For our second wager, let's take a chance on an option at plus-odds. Mize pitches to contact, which favors Luis Arraez. Arraez, who has a 1.2 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break, has logged at least two hits in five of his last seven games. Betting him to do that again could be well worth the risk.

MLB Picks for San Diego Padres vs. Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Luis Arraez to Record 2+ Hits (+160 at FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap