MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, August 9

MLB Best Bets Today: Free MLB Picks for August 9

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 4-2-1 +2.15 units

Season Record:139-127-3 +26.25 units

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

I always look at RotoWire's MLB news and player notes from the night before to see who might have been injured and out that day. It influences me on a game or team total and that is the case with the Reds. The total opened 9 and was immediately bet down to 8.5 which had me looking at the UNDER on the game and the Reds. But with Jonathan India (hamstring) dinged up and Kyle Farmer (neck) possibly out, along with a huge negative park shift, everything is lining up and the moneyline has moved from -280 to -330.

The Reds come into with the 2nd worst projected lineup on the slate and Carlos Carrasco is a serviceable pitcher. The Reds are 2nd to last in F5 runs scored on the road (1.69) and the Mets are 10th in F5 runs allowed at home (2.43). I just hate going under 1.5 runs F5 because anything can happen, so let's look at the team total for the game. In the last 7 home games in which the Mets were at least -250 favorites, their opponents have scored 3 runs or less in all. Additional trends in this game are the Reds are 7-1 to the UNDER in their last 8 and the Mets are 13-2 in their last 15.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Mets

Reds UNDER 3 runs for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

A very similar situation as the game above, as we have a very poor lineup on the road in a tough environment. Zack Wheeler against Braxton Garrett is actually a decent matchup as Garrett has a 49/9 K to BB in his last 7 starts and especially in his last 6 starts where he has a 3.03 ERA. The total has gone UNDER in Miami's last 5 games in a row and they have scored 12 runs in their last 8. The Phillies are 14-6 in their last 20 while the Marlins are 6-14.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Phillies

Marlins/Phillies UNDER 7.5 runs for 1.04 RW buck (FanDuel -104)

Marlins UNDER 1.5 runs F5 for 1.5 RW buck (DraftKings -150)

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

You can probably see the theme here today which is finding games with strong pitching and weak hitting where the UNDER is the best play. Here is another one that falls in our lap with Shohei Ohtani vs. James Kaprielian in Oakland. We have two teams projected in the bottom five for runs scored along with an ace starting pitcher and an underrated starting pitcher in an extreme pitchers' park.

The last 5 out of 7 games in the series have gone UNDER the total. Both starting pitchers have an ERA under 2.35 in their last 7 starts. We had this game last week with both pitchers and it ended with 4 total runs. Only 2 games out of 11 in the season series have had over 8 runs.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Athletics

Angels/Athletics UNDER 7 runs for 1.28 RW buck (FanDuel -128)

