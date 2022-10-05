MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, October 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Wednesday, October 5

Today is a sad day as it is the final day of the baseball regular season, so tread lightly with wagering today as many teams could rest of lot of their hitters which could cause a lot of games to go UNDER.

Last Article's Record: 1-2 -1.25 units

Season Record:199-179-5 +29.78 units

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

The UNDER came in yesterday with a total of 5 runs on the 8.5 totals. I will run it back again today as both teams' offenses are near the bottom in the last 30 days. Adrian Sampson has pitched well for the Cubs recently with a 1.60 ERA in his last 7 starts. The scary part in this game is that Graham Ashcraft has been lit up by the Cubs in 3 starts with an 11.91 ERA, so instead of taking the game total, I will go with the team total on the Reds to go UNDER.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Reds

Reds UNDER 4 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Shohei Ohtani faces Ken Waldichuk in what has been another historic season for the Angels pitcher/hitter. Ohtani probably would have won the MVP again if not for Aaron Judge's race to 62 home runs. Ohtani has a 1.43 ERA in his last 7 starts and has owned the A's. He has a 1.07 ERA in his last five starts against them with 40 strikeouts to nine walks. Waldichuk will be a solid pitcher eventually but his 6.18 ERA this year has me leaning on the Angels' run line.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Athletics

Angels -1.5 for 1.10 RW buck (BetMGM -110)

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

So much for the Astros maybe letting off the gas yesterday as they smoked the Phillies 10-0 as Justin Verlander put a cap on his American League Cy Young season. Dusty Baker will probably still go all out today for another win as the Astros have a playoff bye and will have the next few days off.

As crazy as it sounds, Framber Valdez has flown under the radar as one of the best pitchers in the American League. He has gotten roughed up in his last two starts, allowing six and seven runs, but I look for him to get right at home against the Phillies who have to turn around and play the Cardinals on Thursday.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Astros

Astros -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +120)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Reds UNDER 4 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Angels -1.5 for 1.10 RW buck (BetMGM -110)

Astros -1.5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +120)

