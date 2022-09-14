MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, September 14

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Wednesday, September 14

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.5 units

Season Record:177-159-5 +30.3 units

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals

It's another HAPPY CORBIN Day!!! As we get our favorite pitcher to bet against in Patrick Corbin against the Orioles. While the Orioles have been trending strongly on UNDERS, I think we have to continue to go against Corbin here. This is an interesting game in that if you look at Corbin's earned runs prop it is 2.5 but -125, so take the Orioles OVER which is +110.

We also have a previous Corbin start vs. the Orioles to reference from June 22 where he allowed 3 earned runs in 4 innings.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Nationals

Orioles OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +110)

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

It takes brass balls to look at an OVER play for the A's, but this is a perfect situation to do that. We get that A's on the road (check), against a mediocre pitcher in Dane Dunning (check), and the A's have been scoring more recently (check).

The A's average just 1.61 runs F5 at home, but they jump up to 2.14 runs on the road F5. They are hitting .262 in their last 7 road games averaging 4.4 runs per game. Dunning has been significantly better at home allowing just 2.1 runs per game in 14 home starts.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Rangers

A's OVER 1.5 runs F5 for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

The Twins are hanging on to a very slim chance at making the postseason, but they have played significantly better at home and the Royals have struggled on the road. We get Zack Greinke vs. Sonny Gray as the pitching matchup and Gray has been solid in his last seven starts with a 2.45 ERA. Greinke has also pitched well in his last 7 starts with a 2.68 ERA.

But like I said, we have a huge home/road split to look at. The Twins are 14-10 at home since July 26th, but just 4-16 on the road. The Royals are just 3-10 on the road since August 12th.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Twins

Twins -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

When I break down each MLB game on the slate, one of the key points of reference is the last seven starts of the starting pitchers. We have Drew Smyly vs. David Peterson, who are not known as top of the rotation arms but have strong recent performance. Smyly has a 2.29 ERA and Peterson has a 2.80 ERA.

We also have a Mets team that is slumping and not hitting with just 2.9 runs per game in their last 12 home games (6-6). The Cubs are 4-7 in their last 11 road games averaging 3.4 runs per game.

MLB Best Bets for at

Mets/Cubs UNDER 8 runs for 1.15 RW buck (DraftKings -115)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.