MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Monday, July 25

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: MLB Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, July 25

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

I'm trying to be transparent here listing my record as 2-3 two weeks ago (we had the All-Star Break last week) but it should be noted that one of those wins was a Manny Machado anytime home run at +310. There's a nice 12-game slate from which to choose, so let's see what we can find tonight.

Last Article's Record: 2-3

Season Record: 21-19

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles

There are a lot of different wagers to look at from this game starting with Corey Kluber. He's faced the Orioles four times this season including his last time out on July 17. His over/under for strikeouts is 4.5 (under -136, over +105) and he's hit that only twice in his four starts against the orange birds. Kluber comes into the game with three straight wins (+165 to get a win tonight) but is barely a favorite at -130 (no win is -230). Ultimately, my research has led me to Rougned Odor, believe it or not. Odor has historically killed Kluber going 8-for-18 with three home runs and two doubles in his career against him. Odor has hit over 1.5 bases reached in two of the four games against Kluber and I like getting the plus odds here but the only line currently out there is over 0.5 bases -145. While I like that I pivoted to look for him to score a run (+145) or have an RBI (+195) given his almost identical numbers this season (33 runs, 35 RBI), I'll go with the better odds. I'm also going to check later in the day to see if FanDuel has a line on Odor over 1.5 bases at plus odds. You can find Odor's anytime home runs at +525 on Caesars Sportsbook.

MLB Player Props for Rays at Orioles

Rougned Odor over 0.5 RBI (+195 DraftKings)

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

How dare anyone besmirch the good name of angelic Sydney Sweeney and blame the Red Sox weekend woes on her! Seriously, watching Boston highlights these days should have the Benny Hill theme playing in the background. They're on a five-game losing streak and as a Yankees fan, I have to point out that they're 17.5 games out of first place. I wouldn't be surprised if Alex Cora gets the pink slip in the immediate future, especially if they drop this series to Cleveland. Boston's prospects tonight do not look good as they send Nick Pivetta to the mound who has been absolutely crushed over his last three starts. He's allowed 20 earned run over that span over games (13.1 innings, 13.51 ERA) resulting in this game being dead even on DraftKings (-110 each side). Cleveland's expected lineup has gone 15-for-45 (.333) against Pivetta with three home runs good for a team .907 OPS. Pivetta allowing over 2.5 earned runs (-130) is very attractive but I'm just going to stick with the Guardians winning at better odds.

MLB Best Bets for Guardians at Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians Money Line -110 (DraftKings)

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

This game seems too obvious but I'll go ahead and take the bait. The Athletics have been a pathetic team this season and they'll send Adam Oller to the mound who hasn't looked ready for the big leagues yet (8.56 ERA, 1.98 WHIP). Oller reminds me of Brayan Bello; great strikeout numbers in the minors which haven't translated into success in the Majors yet. Oller just gave up three earned runs (4.1 innings) to these same Astros (two home runs) and has allowed eight home runs in only 27.1 innings with the A's this season. He's a heavy home underdog at +195 and his "no win" prop of -900 seems like a lock but doesn't exactly pass "The Airplane Test" (would you get on a plane that at -900 wouldn't crash?). All of this being said leads me to the Astros team run total, which you can find at an even 5 runs on FanDuel (-102) or 4.5 runs on DraftKings (-130). Again, this could be a sucker bet so I'll play it safe and use the wager on DraftKings in case getting to five runs comes into play. If you're looking at home runs props given Oller's brief history, both Jeremy Pena (+380) and Kyle Tucker (+410) have already homered off him and Yordan Alvarez (+280) and Jose Altuve (+410, two home runs in his last three games) are who I'd target. All of those odds can be found at Caesars Sportbook.

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Athletics

Houston Astros Team Runs OVER 4.5 (-130 DraftKings)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Rougned Odor OVER 0.5 RBI +195

Cleveland Guardian Money Line -110

Houston Astros Team Runs OVER 4.5 -130

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.