Draft day always brings an infusion of new, exciting arms into professional baseball, and into the spotlight for fantasy baseball junkies like us. I'm not crazy about having draft day and the Future's Game on the same weekend. I'd prefer to spread the fun out across multiple days. However, as usual, I settled in the other night with iced tea and snacks, notebook in hand, and a list of pitchers I wanted to check in on. Where would they go? What would the film clips show? What would other analysts have to say? What a night, right?

Obviously, this article is focused on keeper and dynasty formats, but some of the top guys will be on redraft fantasy draft boards sooner than you might think. Maybe the biggest obstacle to assessing pitchers in this draft is that ever-looming injury factor. It seems like all the top college arms just underwent Tommy John surgery.

Some General Observations from Draft Day

There is no generational talent like Paul Skenes in this draft, but I have a feeling the overall pitching tools are better than usual. And, what a mix. There are several lefties — always a hot commodity. We have your power arms, and pitchers with that rare talent to fool hitters with off-speed stuff like a well-developed change-up, and there are college guys and high school kids scattered throughout.

Okay, let's take a look at the cream of the 2025 draft class.

Higher-Ceiling Arms To Add to Your Watch List