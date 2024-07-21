NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ian Anderson, Braves: Anderson, profiled the last two weeks and working his way back from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, started for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday where he allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.2 innings while upping his pitch count to 70 (42 strikes). This effort comes after he tossed 46 pitches in his prior start for Double-A Rome, which was his fourth rehab appearance. Anderson was brilliant in 2020 and 2021, but fell off a cliff in 2022 and missed almost all last season. The right-hander may require one more rehab start before becoming an option in the Atlanta rotation. The club has been hurt by pitching injuries and the back end of the rotation isn't set, affording Anderson a shot at a starting spot when ready. But Spencer Schwellenbach has been solid his last two outings, which could result in Anderson staying in the minors. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb, recovering from surgery on the labrum in his hip to address ongoing impingement issues, made his first rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento Saturday. He threw five scoreless innings on 60 pitches (37 strikes) while conceding a pair of hits and a walk with four strikeouts. That comes after three appearances in Single-A and one in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The right-hander will likely need one or two more starts to get built back up, though could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list at the end of July or beginning of August. Once active, Cobb will likely move back into the middle of the Giants' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly, sidelined since straining his right shoulder in April, threw a bullpen session Saturday. The plan is for him to do one more BP session before moving on to face hitters, which could mean the start of a minor-league rehab assignment that'll last about a month or so. In the four starts prior to getting injured, Kelly was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings following back-to-back solid campaigns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers: Kershaw, who underwent shoulder surgery last November and discussed the last few weeks, made what was his last rehab start Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City as he threw 67 pitches after striking out five in three innings last weekend on 38 pitches and then 12 more in the bullpen. Kershaw hasn't experienced a reoccurrence of the soreness in his shoulder that forced him to pause his rehab assignment after his first appearance, paving the way for his return. I thought he might get one more rehab appearance, but it looks like he'll slide back into the LA rotation for Thursday. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped return bid)

Max Meyer, Marlins: Meyer could be promoted Sunday as the Marlins gain an extra year of club control by waiting until Jul. 21 to make that move. He made three five-inning starts in the bigs prior to being optioned down in April. Meyer had been capped at four innings or less in his first 10 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville. He threw a minor-league season-high six innings on Jul. 9 and logged five scoreless frames five days later, so he looks to be fully stretched out. Meyer offers excellent movement on his mid-90s fastball and one of the best sliders in pro ball plus a solid changeup. He enjoyed success in his three outings with the big club earlier this season (2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 17 innings) and righted the ship in the minors after a rough initial going. Meyer boasts the pedigree to carry this forward in his next ML stint. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Robbie Ray, Giants: Ray, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, tossed 5.1 scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento while only giving up one hit and two walks while striking out seven in 78 pitches (46 for strikes). This effort comes after he K'ed nine with a hit and a walk through five scoreless frames last Sunday with Single-A San Jose. Ray's Friday appearance was his 10th with stops at San Jose, Sacramento and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. He appears poised to return from the 60-day IL to make his Giants debut during a four-game road series against the Dodgers early this week. Hayden Birdsong is the most likely candidate to lose their rotation spot once Ray is activated, though the team could opt to temporarily go with six starters as the club have a stretch of 11 games in 10 days coming out of the All-Star break. Ray was traded to the Giants from the Mariners this offseason and still has some of the better swing-and-miss stuff of any left-handed pitcher in baseball while seeing a dramatic improvement in his ability to throw strikes the past two seasons thanks to some mechanical changes made after joining the Blue Jays in 2020. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and mentioned the last four weeks, threw a bullpen session Saturday. The plan is for him to do one more BP session before moving on to face hitters, which could be the start of a minor-league rehab assignment. Rodriguez has progressed to this point after an early-July MRI showed his shoulder to be fully healed. Signed to a four-year, $74-million contract with the Diamondbacks in December of 2023, he's likely at least a month away from making his 2024 debut. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Joe Ross, Brewers: Ross, out since May 20 with a lower-back strain, made the third start of his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Nashville. This could be his last minor-league start before he returns from the 60-day injured list. Ross built up to 3.2 innings and 46 pitches during his latest start with Nashville on Jul. 10, so he likely targeted for around 60-to-75 pitches in this outing. Prior to getting hurt, Ross went 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB in 42 innings over nine starts. Once active, he should rejoin the Milwaukee rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped spec return bid)

River Ryan, Dodgers: The Dodgers are planning to call up Ryan soon. They're currently operating with a skeleton crew in the starting rotation, though will be getting Clayton Kershaw back Thursday. Until the rest of the walking wounded return, Ryan will provide some assistance to the pitching staff. The soonest he can be used is for the four-game series against the Giants that begins Monday. The 25-year-old righty missed the first two months of the minor-league season while battling shoulder fatigue, but has looked solid since joining Triple-A Oklahoma City in mid-June by turning in a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 16.1 innings spanning five starts. Ryan produced a 3.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 104.1 frames last year primarily with Double-A Tulsa. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (bid based on projected role)

RELIEF PITCHER

Brent Honeywell, Dodgers: Honeywell, claimed last week by LA after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, conceded one hit with two punchouts over three shutout frames last Sunday. With all the pitching injuries the team's dealing with, he could continue working as a short-term multi-inning opener or bulk relief option. Honeywell has given up one run across 6.1 innings with the Dodgers and Pirates. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Daniel Hudson, Dodgers: Hudson notched the save Friday. Evan Phillips has struggled against lefties as they've registered a .961 OPS against and hit a bit of a rough patch this month to open the door for others to receiving closing opportunities. Hudson was sidelined by a stiff back heading into the All-Star break, but it appears the time off helped as he hasn't allowed a run over six July innings while adding a 7:3 K:BB with two saves, one hold and a 1-0 record. The right-hander remains a key high-leverage arm for the Dodgers with five saves, 13 holds, a 1.59 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 43:7 K:BB through 39.2 frames. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

CATCHER

Gary Sanchez, Brewers: Sanchez, out with strained left calf since Jun. 25, was sent to Triple-A Nashville on Friday to begin a rehab assignment. He was initially expected to miss 12 weeks, yet is healing faster than anticipated. Sanchez, whose playing time was split between catching and DH, will likely be eased into duties behind the plate. Barring any setbacks, he could be activated later this month or by early August. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

FIRST BASE

Joey Gallo, Nationals: Gallo, out with a strained left hamstring that has sidelined him since Jun. 11, took ground balls Friday and is "progressing well" according to manager Dave Martinez. The next step will be running the bases, which could occur this week. Gallo will require a rehab assignment before returning and wouldn't seem to be guaranteed anything in regard to playing time upon his activation given how well Juan Yepez has played since being called up. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

SECOND BASE

Otto Lopez, Marlins: Lopez had been out since Jun. 30 with lower back inflammation before coming back from rehab and being reinstated from 10-day IL on Friday. He started at second Friday and Saturday and could also get work at shortstop and the outfield. But the majority of Lopez's at-bats the rest of the year will likely come at the keystone as the Marlins let him settle in next to shortstop Xavier Edwards as their potential double-play combo of the present and future. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Tommy Edman, Cardinals: Edman, who's been out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, will need to be ready to play all his defensive positions and have his proper timing at the plate before completing his minor-league rehab assignment and being activated from the 60-day injured list. He played in four straight games as the DH before the All-Star break as he started a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield. Edman should soon advance to Triple-A Memphis for a few outings before being activated by the Cardinals. Edman is included in this column as he still remains 54 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and logged 46 starts at shortstop in 2023, though the outfield might represent his clearest path to consistent playing time once he returns. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

SHORTSTOP

Brady House, Nationals: House, drafted in the 2022 first round and viewed as the Nationals' future third baseman, could take over that role before the end of the season. He hit a modest .234 over 306 plate appearances with Double-A Harrisburg, but showcased plenty of pop (13 home runs, .189 ISO) while striking out at a manageable 24.5 percent clip to earn a Jul. 7 promotion to Triple-A Rochester. House's top tool is his plus power, though he needs to manage his swing-and-miss tendencies and improve his eye at the plate to have success at the upper levels. Look for a late-August/early-September call-up. 2-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (very early spec and stash bid)

OUTFIELD

Kris Bryant, Rockies: Bryant, on the shelf since early June with a left rib contusion and oblique strain, begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque Friday. The plan was for him to play all three games and then be reevaluated by the team's medical staff. Injuries have limited Bryant to 24 appearances this season, during which he slashed .186/.307/.279 with 10 RBI. This is the fourth season out of the last five in total - and third straight as a Rockie - where physical issues have substantially cut into his playing time. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same spec return bid)

Dylan Crews, Nationals: Crews, the second overall selection in 2023, is likely to make his big-league debut before the end of the year. A six-week hot streak at Double-A Harrisburg where he produced a .292/.359/.474 line while contributing three homers and 13 steals and striking out at an acceptable 19.2 percent rate earned him a move up to Triple-A Rochester. He's not set the world on fire there, but is likely to get his feet wet in the majors come September while joining James Wood in the outfield. He's slashing .253/.306/.407 through 20 games with three homers, five steals and a 19.4 percent strikeout rate, which is an improvement on his 23.8 at Double-A. Should Lane Thomas be shipped out at the trade deadline, it could open a spot in the big-league outfield for Crews by early August, though the team may also want to keep his rookie status intact for next year in case he earns the Nationals a bonus draft pick. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (very early spec and stash bid)

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl, out for the third time this season since Jun. 17 with a strained right hamstring, is trending towards a Friday return. He went to the Reds' training facility in Arizona this past week to increase his baseball activities. And as long as he doesn't suffer a setback, he should rejoin the Reds and step back in as the club's everyday center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

Starling Marte, Mets: Marte, who has been dealing with a "deep bone bruise" since Jun. 22, played catch and hit off a tee Friday. The Mets are still taking it slowly with him as he's been hurt a lot. The team will continue to ease Marte - who hasn't played more than 120 games in a season since 2019 - into action to try and avoid any setbacks. While he remains sidelined, the team will continue to use both Jose Iglesias at second and third with Jeff McNeil at the keystone and in right field particularly against right-handed pitchers. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (very early spec return bid)

Mike Tauchman, Cubs: Tauchman, who missed a month with a Grade 2 strained left groin, came off the IL Friday. He was cleared for action after a two-game rehab stint in rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Tauchman's outlook is a bit cloudy with the Cubs electing to deploy Christopher Morel at DH of late. But with Cody Bellinger (finger) on the shelf, Tauchman should receive at least semi-regular starts versus righties after slashing .259/.359/.382 with 16 extra-base hits and 33 walks while moving between all three outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7