Thursday's top MLB PrizePicks plays include multiple on Jose Altuve of the Astros, who gets a friendly matchup against the A's.

Thursday brings us an entertaining all-day slate, and there are potentially profitable PrizePicks opportunities throughout the afternoon and evening. We highlight four of our favorites below:

Gleyber Torres, DET vs. TOR: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Although he couldn't get anything going against Pirates southpaw Bailey Falter on Wednesday, Torres has generally been lights out against left-handed pitching all season. The veteran owns a .303 average, .389 wOBA and .920 OPS against lefties at Comerica Park specifically, and he's averaging 2.1 hits + runs + RBI per game on the campaign.

The Tigers opened with a robust total of 4.6 projected runs Wednesday night, and that could certainly climb Thursday. Blue Jays left-hander Eric Lauer has been very good overall, but he has allowed a .329 wOBA to right-handed hitters on the road, partly the byproduct of conceding a 1.6 HR/9 in that split.

Spencer Torkelson, DET vs. TOR: More Than 0.5 Hits

We have a very small slate Thursday, so we're going to double up and also target Lauer with Torkelson, who has a pedestrian .239 average but complements it with a solid .826 OPS. Torkelson has curiously struggled against left-handed pitching at home (.167 average, .254 wOBA), yet it's not as if he's incapable of hitting well against southpaws.

Torkelson has a .277 average, 1.042 OPS and .420 wOBA against lefties overall thanks to his stellar performances against them on the road, and he's laced 16 of his 26 hits versus southpaws for extra bases. Additionally, he's been swinging a hot bat in July, as he went into Wednesday's 1-for-4, one-run day with a .283 average, .921 OPS and .393 wOBA overall.

Jose Altuve, HOU vs. ATH More Than 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBI / More Than 6.5 Fantasy Score

We're going to take one hitter from either side of this penultimate game of the night, beginning with the dynamic Altuve, who has a .316 average and .887 OPS at home this season. Altuve has been particularly adept against righties at Minute Maid Park, a split in which he owns a .327 average, .907 OPS, .388 wOBA and 10.6 wRAA.

Athletics starter Luis Severino has had his fair share of rocky moments throughout the season, and since June 2, he has a 2-7 record, 6.94 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 1.7 HR/9 across 46.2 innings. The veteran right-hander has been much better on the road, but he's facing a hitter in Altuve who owns a .302 average against him in 43 career plate appearances.

Nick Kurtz, ATH at HOU More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Kurtz has had an excellent rookie season, as he's boasting a .281 average and spectacular .969 OPS. The lefty swinging slugger has 35 extra-base hits and 50 RBI, and he's averaging one homer every 13.6 plate appearances.

Kurtz is also averaging 2.4 hits + runs + RBI per game, so this is certainly a very achievable prop. Astros starter Jason Alexander has an ugly 8.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over six appearances (one start), but those ugly numbers are more the byproduct of one extremely poor outing against the Dodgers (2.1 IP, 9 ER).

However, Alexander has had a heap of trouble with left-handed hitters, surrendering a .281 average, .989 OPS and .419 wOBA in that split. Then, Kurtz has been stellar in opposite-handed matchups, tormenting righties for a .309 average, 1.076 OPS, .449 wOBA and 20.8 wRAA, teeing up this prop Thursday.

