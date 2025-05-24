MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 24

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A compact seven-game main slate is set for Saturday at FanDuel, with all games starting between 4:05 and 4:10 p.m. EDT. Max Fried ($11,000) leads four starting pitchers priced in five-figures with just two more priced in the $9,000 range, so there are plenty of paths to go down on the bump.

The Yankees surprisingly struggled in Coors Field Friday night, resulting in Saturday's game having a 10.5 total after 12.5 last night. That outing shows the variance in baseball; there are no sure things. Aaron Judge ($5,300) performed, and he was 40 percent rostered in my single-entry tournament, a number I was shocked by. I suppose that happens again, and it's something you just need to eat. Only one additional game Saturday has a run total of nine, further saying Judge is the play. After the Yankees (-330), the Rangers (-178) are the slate's next-biggest favorite. This could all be altered by rain, as it looks wet in Denver. Wind appears to be blowing out in Pittsburgh, and in in Washington D.C.

Pitching

Bryan Woo, SEA at HOU ($10,400): I don't feel particularly great atop this pitching slate, but this game with the Mariners and Astros has the lowest run total at 7.5, so it makes sense to target either side for stability. Woo has gone at least six innings in all nine of his starts to date, earning seven quality starts. Houston is slightly above average against right-handers with a 103 wRC+ and 20.6 percent K rate. Woo counters that by having held current Astros to a .160 average (4-for-26) with a .432 OPS and 23.1 percent K rate.

Jack Leiter, TEX at CWS ($8,400): Perhaps the most obvious play of the day given the softest matchup. We noted the Rangers high win probability in the intro, and the White Sox have a 78 wRC+ and .281 wOBA off righties, striking out at a 23.0 percent rate. Strikeouts aren't Leiter's game right now, but that can work in his and our favor. He's earned consecutive quality starts after some prior shaky outings. His path to 30-plus fantasy points is limiting walks, thus lowering pitch count, bulk innings and minimal damage, something for which this matchup is set up well.

Jake Irvin, WSH vs. SF ($7,800): Irvin is far from consistent, and he's striking out a career-low 5.9 per nine, so there's minimal ceiling. But he's also earned five quality starts in his last nine. Walks are a concern (2.5 per nine) against a Giants lineup that takes free passes at a 10.3 percent rate, but Irvin's increased fly ball rate over prior seasons likely isn't with the inbound winds. San Fran's lineup doesn't scare me, Washington's has been providing support better of late, and the Giants likely will need bulk bullpen innings with Kyle Harrison not stretched out. Irvin is capable of a win and quality start to boost his potential.

Top Targets

I still think the price is ridiculous, but as the intro said, Aaron Judge ($5,300) seemingly has to get the strongest of considerations. If looking to save a touch and still get Yankee shares, Rockies' starter Kyle Freeland is allowing a .458 wOBA and 1.068 OPS to righties. Paul Goldschmidt ($3,800) is viable.

After the Yankees, only the Rangers have an implied run total north of five, so this isn't an elite offensive day, and Texas' lineup isn't one that's reliable to back. As such, I'll highlight Washington's James Wood ($3,800) here. He went hitless Friday, but had five straight games prior with double-digit fantasy points. He boasts a .376 wOBA and 141 wRC+ off lefties, and can impact the game on the bases as well, giving him multiple paths to points.

Bargain Bats

So, back to the Rangers. They don't have a bat priced north of $3,500 and only two are more than $3,000. White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon doesn't have targetable splits, but the .327 wOBA allowed to righties at home is far greater than the .178 to lefties. A piece or two of Texas' lineup to complete your build makes sense. Jake Burger ($2,800) offers some power potential, while Josh Smith ($2,700) offers position flexibility and a safer, albeit low, floor.

Drake Baldwin ($2,600) figures to start Saturday after not doing so Friday, and likely draws a valuable spot in the Atlanta order. He saw a seven-game hitting streak snapped in his last start, but is still 12-for-26 (.462) over his last eight and has only a 12.0 percent soft contact rate.

The Cubs lineup is an obvious stacking spot in a favorable Cincinnati ballpark for hitting, and they mash lefties. But stacking will be expensive, and unattainable if targeting Judge, too. Nico Hoerner ($3,000) has a .403 wOBA and 162 wRC+ off lefties, and Matt Shaw ($2,500) has a .399 wOBA and 159 wRC+.

Stack to Consider

Pirates vs. Quinn Priester (Brewers): Oneil Cruz ($3,700), Bryan Reynolds ($3,000), Andrew McCutchen ($2,600)

This feels a touch desperate, but on a shorter slate with one very obvious targeted offense, we have to be different. Wind is reportedly blowing out in Pittsburgh, and while Priester is a ground-ball guy, he's allowing a career-high 31.9 percent fly ball rate, giving us a shot. He's also allowing a .381 wOBA to lefties and .373 to righties on the road. Cruz needs minimal introduction, but he's posted 20-plus fantasy points in three of four, once doing so without a hit. Reynolds is quietly righting his season with eight hits in his last seven, adding seven RBI. McCutchen gives us a third top-of-the-order option for a minimal price and isn't afraid to take a walk, giving him a chance to score on a hit from the other two.

