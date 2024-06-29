Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers, MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday', June 29

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for

Saturday, June 29

MLB fans: Get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM bonus code for a first-bet bonus welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of several leading sportsbooks that accept credit card and PayPal.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles face off against the Texas Rangers in the third game of this four-game series between these teams. The Orioles have won each of the first two games in a very high-scoring game and a very low-scoring game. These two teams matched up against each other in the AL Division Series last season in the playoffs, with the Rangers sweeping the Orioles in three games so there is definitely a bit of a redemption aspect here for the Orioles at home. Especially with how well the Orioles have been playing this season and with how poorly the Rangers have been playing this season. The Orioles are now 52-30 and they have won three games in a row. They are 28-16 at home and they are an impressive 31-16 against teams with records above .500 this season. The Rangers are not one of those teams. However, they are a brutal 37-45 on the season and they have now lost five straight games. They are just 17-26 on the road and 14-24 against teams above .500. They have really struggled with just about everything this season.

Michael Lorenzen is starting for the Rangers today and if there has been a bright spot for the Rangers this season, it has been their starting pitching. Lorenzen has pitched very well this season and very well lately, going 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA in June. He has not faced the Orioles this season, but he has only allowed more than three runs just twice in a start this season and in none of his last eight starts. He is facing Cade Povich, who is making just his fifth career start. He has pitched well in three of his four starts this season so far, and the only start he really struggled in was his Major League debut on the road against the Blue Jays, which is very understandable. He is also a lefty and we know how bad the Rangers have been against lefties this season, ranked just 21st in the league in wOBA against lefties. With the blowout in Game 1 of this series, the Orioles haven't had to use any of their high-leverage relievers until yesterday, so they should have everyone available today. I also just don't think the Orioles lose this series.

BEST BET

Orioles ML -155 vs. Rangers (DraftKings)

Gunnar Henderson has been red hot pretty much this entire season and he is currently riding a 35-game on base streak. He has a hit in five straight games and a hit in 19 of his last 21 games overall. He had multiple bases in four straight games before getting just a single in his game yesterday. Today is also his 23rd birthday if you believe in those types of signs. He is 1 for 2 in his career against Lorenzen with a double so he has also seen him before. He is also +120 to walk today and he has been walked in seven of his last 10 games, so I think that is a good hedging option as well.

BEST BET

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) Over 1.5 Total Bases -105 (DraftKings)

Cedric Mullins went 0-for-3 yesterday in a low-scoring game, but he barreled up two balls against Max Scherzer that were flagged down by the Rangers' Wyatt Langford, and then faced a lefty in his third at-bat. Before that, he had a hit in seven of his last eight games, and multiple hits in six of his last eight games. He is 1-for-1 in his career against Lorenzen, with a walk, and I think he bounces back today and gets a hit to get back on the board.

BEST BET

Cedric Mullins (Orioles) Over 0.5 Total Bases -175 (DraftKings)

Baseball fans present in the Tar Heel State can claim thousands of dollars in bonuses with North Carolina betting promos this baseball season now that North Carolina sports betting is officially live. The Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code gets new customers $250 in bonus bets after making an initial wager of at least $10.



MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Orioles ML -155 vs. Rangers (DraftKings)

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles) Over 1.5 Total Bases -105 (DraftKings)

Cedric Mullins (Orioles) Over 0.5 Total Bases -175 (DraftKings)

Stay up to date on the best MLB picks and props every day of the season using RotoWire's props tool. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.