The baseball season is long and grueling for players and fans alike, so it can be easy to give up on a season by the end of June. However, we're only halfway through the 2025 MLB campaign, So big turnarounds on the field, and in trends at MLB betting sites, are still possible for many teams. In fact, there is some considerable precedent of teams under .500 at the midway point of the season reaching the World Series since the turn of the century.

Team, Year First-half record Final record, World Series Result 2021 Braves 40-41 88-73, beat Astros 4-2 2012 Tigers 39-42 88-74, lost to Giants 4-0 2007 Rockies 39-42 90-73, lost to Red Sox 4-0 2005 Astros 39-42 89-73, lost to White Sox 4-0 2003 Marlins 40-41 91-71, beat Yankees 4-2

There are an additional three teams that were only one game over .500 at the midway point (after 81 games in a full season) that reached the World Series since 2010, most recently the Washington Nationals in 2019. Now that we have some historical context, let's look at some of the teams that could make a similar run this season, with their records entering play on July 1. Also check out the best MLB betting promos at Rotowire.

Atlanta Braves (38-45)

In one sense, picking Atlanta to reach the World Series is exceptionally bold given the amount of ground the Braves need to make up. They are currently 7.5 games out of a National League playoff spot and have an 11-game deficit to the East-leading Phillies. On the other hand, the Braves' potential is clear given the offensive firepower of Ronald Acuna, Austin Riley and Matt Olson as well as some expected improvement from Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris. Some reinforcements will also be on the way, as Jurickson Profar is nearing a return from a PED suspension and both Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez could be back at some point in August. June wasn't a good month for Atlanta (11-15), but the team measures out as one of the unluckiest in the league per Baseball Reference's Pythagorean Win metric. There is still reason for the team's MLB betting backers to hang in there.

Texas Rangers (41-44)

The Rangers are in a similar position to Atlanta in that they have fallen well short of expectations. The case for Texas to surge is a bit harder to find, however, as the Rangers lack strong pitching beyond the pair of Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. Texas also has yet to settle on a reliable sequence of high-leverage relievers. Nevertheless, if Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Jake Burger get hot after underperforming through the first half of the season, the offense should take off. The best case for the Rangers is that they are only 3.5 games out of a wild-card spot, so the surge required to play in October is minimal.

Boston Red Sox (42-44)

It would be reasonable to expect the Red Sox to fade, and to fade them at US betting sites, given the departure of Rafael Devers. But Boston went 14-12 in June and has a Pythagorean record of 43-42. Given that the Red Sox are only three games out of an American League wild-card position, there isn't much ground to make up. The biggest question could turn out to be whether the Red Sox view this as a season to compete or whether they will focus on retooling their roster. Alex Bregman should be back shortly after the All-Star break, which will help, but the starting staff is the biggest problem. After Garrett Crochet, the rotation is filled with significant questions without many clear answers. the sox will almost certainly need to be reinforcements in this area for Boston to make a push.

Los Angeles Angels (41-42)

It's hard to take the Angels seriously given their run of futility in recent seasons. Unlike the other teams on the list, Los Angeles is overperforming the expected win potential and measures out to be one of the luckiest teams in the league. However, the Angels surged in June with a 15-11 record and sit only 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot. Assuming shortstop Zach Neto (shoulder) can get back on the field quickly, the lineup could be formidable. The problem is pitching, but we should expect the Angels to try to upgrade their roster if they can stick within striking distance of the postseason for the next month. RotoWire will have the top sportsbook promos for baseball wagering all season.