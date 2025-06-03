Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 3: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 0-3 (-3.00 units)

Season 54-62-1 (-9.40 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets today, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Road Favorites - Twins -190 at Athletics, Tigers -165 at White Sox, Cubs -150 at Nationals

Home Favorites (Largest) - Yankees -200 vs Guardians, Marlins -174 vs Rockies, Giants -159 vs Padres

Totals - Twins/Athletics 10.0, Cubs/Nationals 9.5, Red Sox/Angels 9.5

Astros/Pirates 7.0-7.5, Orioles/Mariners 7.5, Padres/Giants 7.5

MLB Line Movement

Blue Jays -22, Cubs -18, Pirates -16, Tigers -16, Orioles -18, Giants -16

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/30/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Mets, Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Padres, Phillies, Giants). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Braves, Rockies, Athletics, Orioles, Marlins, White Sox, Reds, Rays, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Insights

Lance McCullers Jr had not pitched from the end of the 2022 season until May of 2025. His 5 starts have been a mixed bag: 1 bad start, 2 okay starts, and 2 strong starts. The last two starts have been strong and look to be an indication that he is starting to return to his old form.

Paul Skenes has been the 3rd best pitcher in baseball according to WAR since being promoted on May 11, 2024. He has been untouchable on the road, but somewhat human at home with a 3.60 ERA (home) vs.1.19 ERA (road). His ERA the first time through the lineup is 0.00.

The margin of error on F3/F5 UNDER are 1.5, 2.5, and 3.5 (-115), which does not leave much. I will roll the dice again on a full game at 7.5 and hope that both starters get through 5-6 innings and the bullpens do not implode.

Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Houston's last 19 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston's last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Pittsburgh's last 12 games at home.

MLB Best Bets: Astros/Pirates UNDER 7.5 runs for 1 unit (PointsBet -120)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays Best Bets and Predictions

Sometimes you can look at a line and just know that something is off with it. You also have people that, when this happens, they immediately go into "contrarian" mode and say "Vegas knows something that we do not," etc. I am not from that ilk, and in this case, I am shocked the Phillies are just -130 tonight with Cristopher Sanchez against Bowden Francis. Even more attractive is getting the Phillies at PLUS money on the run line.

Sanchez is still an underrated pitcher, and Francis has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball while being tied with Tanner Houck for the lowest WAR with at least 40 innings.

MLB Best Bets: Phillies -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM +125)

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds Best Bets and Predictions

Much like the Phillies/Jays line, I looked at this one on the TOTAL and immediately felt it was too high. With starting pitchers like Freddy Peralta and Hunter Greene, I would expect to be in the 7.0-7.5 total range, but we are looking at 8.0-8.5 on the board tonight.

Both starting pitchers have ERA's under 3.00 and WHIPs of 0.91 / 1.17 and both teams have been trending towards the UNDER over the last 10-20 games.

MLB Best Bets: Brewers/Reds UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -115)

MLB Picks Today Recap