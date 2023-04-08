Weekly Hitter Rankings: BABIP is up. Yeah, but...

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

BABIP is way up! No shift is working!

Not so fast, Skippy.

The main repercussion was supposed to be ground balls off the bat of left-handed hitters. As this table shows, there is barely a change from the same number of games as last season:

The biggest deltas are with righty swingers, and they were only shifted 19 percent of the time. The lack of a rover could be helping outfield line drives from lefties, but until the variance settles, all the differences are best considered variance.

As for the upcoming week, the Orioles are one of a dozen clubs with seven games. The first four are at home, facing three hittable Oakland southpaws, so it should be a good start for Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman, while burying Kyle Stowers even more.

Continuing the avian theme, the Cardinals have seven games, beginning the week with a three-game set in Coors Field, followed by four home games facing the suspect Pirates rotation.

Please be sure to pop back Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of April 10 - 16

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index