Weekly Hitter Rankings: BABIP is up. Yeah, but...

Weekly Hitter Rankings: BABIP is up. Yeah, but...

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 8, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

BABIP is way up! No shift is working!

Not so fast, Skippy.

The main repercussion was supposed to be ground balls off the bat of left-handed hitters. As this table shows, there is barely a change from the same number of games as last season:

The biggest deltas are with righty swingers, and they were only shifted 19 percent of the time. The lack of a rover could be helping outfield line drives from lefties, but until the variance settles, all the differences are best considered variance.

As for the upcoming week, the Orioles are one of a dozen clubs with seven games. The first four are at home, facing three hittable Oakland southpaws, so it should be a good start for Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman, while burying Kyle Stowers even more.

Continuing the avian theme, the Cardinals have seven games, beginning the week with a three-game set in Coors Field, followed by four home games facing the suspect Pirates rotation.

Please be sure to pop back Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of April 10 - 16

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633338885108

1ARZ6333388851089510183949695
2ATL61533928598111110102102101102
3BAL73443117116113104101128108106107
4BOS7613484941369997102100101101
5CHC61533100106109959786959796
6CHW606331101029310010089989798
7CIN72543109106102989410810199100
8CLE6153311010710710010296100100100
9COL6243310710990971011009810099
10DET60633101109931059689999698
11HOU63333103977810110297989898
12KC633339591101969895969797
13LAA624331009612610610398102101102
14LAD63333869010910798951009799
15MIA61533101101819410090949796
16MIL7160787939393102100949896
17MIN71634109102122929710699101100
18NYM6333387931139810190969897
19NYY70743114103104101102104103102103
20OAK7163410110912010196109102101102
21PHI7253411912110198108112102107105
22PIT734349480959296103969696
23SD73443849312310193951009899
24SF64233769090949287929393
25SEA62433901039410610697100101101
26STL716431069775110107128107105106
27TB725439710399101103105101102102
28TEX61533108108951031029210099100
29TOR63360109113979996109101101101
30WSH62433116107941009989999899

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZMiley LBurnes RWoodruff R @Rogers L@Garrett L@Alcantara R
ATLOverton RCessa RGreene R @Singer R@Bubic L@Greinke R
BALSears LMuller LOller RWaldichuk L@Clevinger R@Kopech R@Cease R
BOS@Fleming L@McClanahan L@Eflin R@Springs LSandoval LAnderson LDetmers L
CHCCastillo RFlexen RGilbert R @Syndergaard R@Grove R@Urias L
CHW@Maeda R@Lopez R@Gray R Wells RGibson RRodriguez R
CIN@Elder R@Wright R@Strider RFalter LWalker RStrahm LNola R
CLEGerman RCole RSchmidt R @Williams R@Kuhl R@Corbin L
COLMatz LMikolas RFlaherty R @Gonzales L@Kirby R@Castillo R
DET @Manoah R@Gausman R@Bassitt RStripling RDeSclafani RWebb R
HOU@Contreras R@Keller R@Hill L Perez LGray RHeaney L
KC@Heaney L@deGrom R@Eovaldi R Shuster LMorton RDodd L
LAACorbin LGray. RGore L @Houck R@Pivetta R@Whitlock R
LAD@Webb R@Wood L@Cobb R Steele LTaillon RSmyly L
MIA@Strahm L@Nola R@Wheeler R Davies RNelson RGallen R
MIL@Gallen R@Kelly R@Bumgarner L@Martinez R@Wacha R@Lugo R@Musgrove R
MINCease RLynn RGiolito R@Brito R@Cortes L@German R@Cole R
NYMWeathers LDarvish RSnell L @Fujinami R@Kaprielian R@Sears L
NYY@Bieber R@Gaddis R@Civale RRyan RMahle RMaeda RLopez R
OAK@Gibson R@Rodriguez R@Kremer R@Irvin LSenga RCarrasco RScherzer R
PHIAlcantara RLuzardo LCabrera R@Lodolo L@Ashcraft R@Overton R@Cessa R
PITValdez LJavier RUrquidy R@Montgomery L@Woodford R@Matz L@Mikolas R
SD@Scherzer R@Peterson L@Megill RLauer LPeralta RMiley LBurnes R
SEA@Smyly L@Wesneski R@Stroman R Gomber LFeltner RMarquez R
SFUrias LMay RKershaw L @Wentz L@Boyd L@Manning R
STL@Marquez R@Freeland L@Urena RVelasquez ROviedo RContreras RKeller R
TBPivetta RWhitlock RSale LKluber R@Berrios R@Kikuchi L@Manoah R
TEXGreinke RLyles RKeller R @Garcia R@Brown R@Valdez L
TOR Manning RRodriguez LTurnbull RRasmussen RFleming LMcClanahan L
WSH@Suarez L@Ohtani R@Davidson L Quantrill RPlesac RBieber R

