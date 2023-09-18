Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Baseball starts off the week with 11 games on the schedule Monday. There are some noteworthy series, including the Braves hosting the Phillies and the Astros taking on the Orioles. Let's dive into the main evening slate on Yahoo and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Bryan Woo ($35) rebounded from a poor outing against the Reds to hold the Angels scoreless across 5.2 innings in his last outing. That marked the fourth time over his last five starts that he allowed two runs or fewer. Up next is a great matchup against the Athletics, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball. The last time he started against them, he had five strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Michael Wacha ($41) has been a reliable member of the Padres' starting rotation, posting a 3.43 ERA and a 4.16 FIP. He has hit a bit of a rough patch as the season comes to a close, allowing 16 runs over 19.1 innings over his last four starts. He will try to get back on track when the Padres host the Rockies. This game being played in San Diego is important because the Rockies only have a .651 OPS on the road.

Lance Lynn ($37) started off his career with the Dodgers on a high note, but things came crashing down when he gave up 15 runs over consecutive outings against the Braves and Marlins. They hit a total of six home runs off him, which has been his biggest problem considering he has allowed 2.2 HR/9 for the season. He did limit the Padres to two runs over seven innings in his last outing, and another positive stat line could be coming against a Tigers team that has scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Julio Rodriguez ($26) remains locked in down the stretch, hitting 17-for-53 (.321) with five home runs over his last 12 games. He has hit a career-high 30 home runs this season and is one RBI away from reaching 100. Look for him to improve his numbers when he faces JP Sears ($29), who has a 5.13 FIP and has given up 1.8 HR/9.

Corey Seager ($26) is a great option more often than not. He is having the best season of his career, slugging 31 home runs over 106 games to record a 1.050 OPS. The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford ($38) to the mound to try and slow him down. Given that Crawford has allowed 12 runs over his last 11 innings, Seager could be in line for another big night at the plate.

Bargain Bats

Eugenio Suarez ($14) and Ty France ($10) are two more members of the Mariners to consider when you factor in their cheap salaries and matchup with Sears. Suarez has the most power of the two, having already reached 21 home runs this season. France has struggled to the tune of a .306 wOBA against right-handed pitchers, but he has a .356 wOBA versus lefties.

Stacks to Consider

Brewers vs. Adam Wainwright ($25), Cardinals: Christian Yelich ($17), William Contreras ($25), Mark Canha ($24)

Wainwright survived his last start against the Orioles, giving up two runs over five innings. However, he allowed seven hits and issued three walks, so he wasn't exactly sharp. His WHIP is a bloated 1.98 for the season, so he remains one of the top pitches to stack against. One of the hottest hitters on the Brewers right now is Canha, who is 29-for-73 (.397) with four home runs over his last 20 games.

Astros vs. John Means ($26), Orioles: Jose Altuve ($21), Yordan Alvarez ($25), Chas McCormick ($14)

Means made his season debut last week against the Cardinals, giving up three runs over five innings. This is not an ideal matchup for him, given that the Astros have the second-highest OPS in baseball versus left-handed pitchers. McCormick has led the way in that regards, posting a .294 ISO and a .433 wOBA versus southpaws.

Padres vs. Ty Blach ($25), Rockies: Manny Machado ($17), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($20), Xander Bogaerts ($17)

The Rockies' rotation has been hammered by injuries for much of the season. One of the players that they have turned to in order to try and cover some innings is Blach, who hadn't made at least 10 starts in a season since 2018. He hasn't performed well, recording a 5.04 FIP and a 1.55 WHIP. For as bad as the Padres have been, they have the fifth-highest OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers. Machado has a .316 wOBA against right-handed pitchers, but he has a .370 wOBA versus lefties.

