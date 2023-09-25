Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Baseball brings only four games Monday, three of which are included in the main evening slate on Yahoo. As we try to decide between the limited option, here are some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Blake Snell ($58) threw seven hitless innings against the Rockies in his last start, striking out 10 batters along the way. He has thrown at least six innings while not allowing a single run in four of his last five starts. That included six scoreless innings against the Giants, who he also struck out eight times. His salary will do a number on your budget, but he is a great option for his rematch with them.

Logan Webb ($41) has recorded a 3.50 FIP and a 1.18 WHIP on the road, which is certainly nothing to be disappointed about. However, he has been even better with a 2.93 FIP and a 0.97 WHIP at home. In what is shaping up to be a great pitcher's duel, Webb is a viable option for those who don't want to roll with Snell at his hefty salary.

Top Targets

Julio Rodriguez ($26) will not have the easiest of matchups when he faces Justin Verlander ($45). However, Verlander has faltered a bit down the stretch, giving up 16 runs (15 earned) over his last 26 innings. He had a 1.19 WHIP during that span, but also allowed seven home runs. With his 31 home runs this season, Rodriguez has the potential to do some damage against Verlander.

Bargain Bats

Chas McCormick ($13) enters the day having hit 8-for-26 (.308) with a .379 OBP and two home runs over his last seven games. He certainly doesn't have an easy matchup against Luis Castillo ($47). However, McCormick is swinging a hot bat and has a .371 wOBA this season, making him possibly worth the risk at his cheap salary.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Patrick Sandoval ($30), Angels: Corey Seager ($22), Josh Jung ($17), Mitch Garver ($18)

Sandoval did not pitch well the last time he faced the Rangers, allowing five runs (four earned) over 2.2 innings. His defense has not helped his cause lately, which has contributed to him allowing 15 unearned runs over his last seven starts. Even taking those out of the equation, he posted a 5.34 ERA and 1.94 WHIP during that span. A great option for a Rangers stack is Garver, who has a 160 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers this season.

Angels vs. Jon Gray ($31), Rangers: Randal Grichuk ($14), Nolan Schanuel ($13), Jo Adell ($12)

The Angels' lineup has been demolished by injuries and the team waiving some players. However, Gray has been so bad that they are still worth considering for a stack. Over his last 10 starts, Gray has a 6.19 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP. A key player for any Angels stack could be Grichuk, who is 24-for-77 (.312) with four home runs and nine doubles over his last 22 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.