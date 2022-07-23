Yahoo DFS Baseball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

This Saturday is a bit different than what we usually get in MLB as a large portion of the games are in the evening with 10 out of 16 games starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later. Yes, 16, as the White Sox and Guardians are playing a doubleheader and that leaves us with nine being offered in Yahoo's contests. As such, I can focus on those evening games for this DFS slate. It's easier to get a lineup in early on the weekends for most, but let's stick to nighttime this time. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Brandon Woodruff, MIL vs. COL ($47): Though Woodruff has posted a 3.93 ERA, he's also produced a 3.03 FIP while striking out 11.40 batters per nine innings. And his home ERA is 2.20. Colorado has racked up runs, but of course Coors Field has been responsible for a lot of that. On the road, it's a different story for the Rockies.

Kyle Wright, ATL vs. LAA ($44): Wright finally got more than just a taste of MLB action this season, and he's risen to the occasion. By limiting home runs, the former vaunted prospect has registered a 2.95 ERA through 18 starts, 11 of which have ended with wins. The Angels memorably collapsed and fired Joe Maddon, and their continued concerns has left them in the bottom-six in runs scored.

Jose Quintana, PIT vs. MIA ($33): I've been skeptical of Quintana's numbers all season, and indeed a couple bad starts have left him with a 3.99 ERA. That being said, those efforts were both on the road. At home, Quintana has exceled with a 3.02 ERA. Meanwhile, the Marlins are 24th in offense and fighting to keep their team OBP over .300.

Top Targets

He's surprisingly struggled to hit for average, but Giancarlo Stanton ($20) has still slugged .500 with 24 home runs in 79 games. He's far from a product of Yankee Stadium with a .908 OPS on the road since 2020. Jordan Lyles has struggled to a career 5.17 ERA and has allowed righties to hit .284 against over the last three seasons.

He's missed some time, but Ramon Laureano ($19) has managed 10 home runs and nine stolen bases. He also maintains an .845 OPS versus southpaws since 2020.Taylor Hearn is a lefty with a 5.78 ERA this year.

Bargain Bats

We're getting a bit of a poor man's Julio Rodriguez season from fellow rookie Bobby Witt ($17) with 13 home runs and 18 stolen bases, including a .793 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Luis Patino is expected to start for the Rays, and he enters with a career 4.90 FIP.

Since Ben Gamel ($10) is at home and facing a righty, I like him on Saturday. Since 2020, he's produced a .762 OPS against righties and this year lists a .752 home OPS. Max Meyer has made one MLB start and gave up five runs in 5.1 innings at home to the Phillies.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Padres (Blake Snell): Starling Marte ($18), Pete Alonso ($14), Mark Canha ($12)

Since returning from injury, Snell hasn't found his form. Through 10 starts, he's posted a 5.22 ERA. And on the road, that number jumps to 5.87. Since Snell is a southpaw, I'm stacking three Mets here.

Marte is a career .290 hitter and has gone .297 this year. He also has nine home runs to go with 12 stolen bases after swiping 47 bags in 2021. Alonso doesn't fear the Home Run Derby, and why should he given his propensity to hit for power and to never "lose his swing" after the Derby? He's belted 24 homers this season to go with a career .537 slugging percentage. Canha doesn't bring a lot of pop, but gets on base with a .376 OBP over four seasons while managing 17 home runs and 12 stolen bases last year.

Rangers at Athletics (James Kaprielian): Corey Seager ($23), Nathaniel Lowe ($17), Adolis Garcia ($14)

Kaprielian has a 5.09 ERA and a 5.77 FIP. He's not even been helped by his pitcher-friendly home ballpark considering his 5.40 ERA in Oakland. The righty has also allowed 1.70 home runs per nine innings, so the potential for the long ball is high.

Seager has struggled away from home this year, but came into this season with a career .870 OPS and essentially none of those games were at the Rangers' current home park. He also accumulated 22 homers this year and is a lefty. Lowe is a career .263 hitter and is also a southpaw. He's the opposite of Seager having struggled at home, but with an .884 road OPS. Garcia is all or nothing, but his "all" has helped him to 16 home runs and 13 stolen bases. Facing a righty also tends to help a base stealer.

Diamondbacks vs. Nationals (Anibal Sanchez): Ketel Marte ($22), David Peralta ($16), Daulton Varsho ($15)

Sanchez has only made one start this year, but he's only allowed four runs in five innings. That was the 38-year-old's first start since 2020, and that year he posted a 6.62 ERA. Basically, I don't think Sanchez is going to do much better than he did in that first start. So as long as the Nationals are trotting him out, I want to target him for my stacks.

Marte has gone .274 with a .343 OBP, nine homers, and four stolen bases. He was also hot before the All-Star break with a 1.017 OPS in July. Peralta is your classic southpaw who can't hit lefties but holds his own versus righties with a .795 OPS and 11 of 12 long balls against them. Varsho can be your catcher and he's recorded 13 homers and five steals along with a .766 OPS against right-handers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.