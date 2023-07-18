Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams will be in action Tuesday, leaving a bevy of options to sift through on Yahoo. As you try to narrow down the field, here are some pitchers and hitters to consider for your entries.

Pitchers

With the Cardinals posting an underwhelming record, there have been rumors that Jordan Montgomery ($43) could be on the move at the trade deadline. He has been excellent, allowing three or fewer runs in 14 of his 18 starts. Overall, he has a 3.23 ERA that is supported by a 3.53 FIP. That makes him a top option against a Marlins team that ranks inside the bottom-third in baseball in runs scored.

Bailey Ober ($45) has been a reliable member of the Twins rotation, recording a 2.61 ERA and a 3.39 FIP. He has given up just 0.9 HR/9 and has used excellent control to post a 0.97 WHIP. With his ability to keep hitters off base, he could really thrive against a Mariners team that has the sixth-worst OBP in baseball.

Tarik Skubal ($40) has been worked back slowly in his return from a flexor tendon injury. He logged exactly four innings in both of his first two starts, topping out at 63 pitches in his last outing against the Blue Jays. The good news is, he totaled 11 strikeouts without allowing a run in either outing. With the potential to get closer to 75 pitchers in his third outing, he could be worth the risk in a matchup against a Royals team that has scored the second-fewest runs.

Top Targets

Tyler Wells ($47) hasn't performed as well as his 3.18 ERA would lead one to believe. His FIP checks in at 4.64 and he has given up 1.8 HR/9. His propensity for giving up the long ball could be a problem against the duo of Mookie Betts ($26) and Freddie Freeman ($18). Betts has a .302 ISO that is on pace to be the highest mark of his career and Freeman has bounced back from a .186 ISO last year to record a .237 ISO this season.

Bargain Bats

Staying with power hitters on the Dodgers, Max Muncy ($14) is also a viable option at a cheaper salary. Make no mistake about it, his .191 batting average is ugly. However, he has already launched 21 home runs over 76 games. That matches his entire total over 136 games last season.

Patrick Sandoval ($32) allows too many hitters to reach base, posting a 1.47 WHIP. He doesn't leave himself with much margin for error, given his 18.2 percent strikeout rate. Although the Yankees' lineup continues to struggle, Harrison Bader ($13) is worth considering at his salary. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games and he has a .494 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Zach Davies ($25), Diamondbacks: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($28), Matt Olson ($27), Ozzie Albies ($22)

Talk about a mismatch. The Braves have hit the most home runs in baseball and have arguably the deepest lineup. Davies has a 1.53 WHIP to go along with an underwhelming 18.9 percent strikeout rate. Expect the Braves to be one of the most popular teams to stack, with Olson likely being one of their most popular hitters. With so much talent around him in the lineup, and his 30 home runs, he has 77 RBI and 71 runs scored over 92 games.

Orioles vs. Michael Grove ($25), Dodgers: Anthony Santander ($23), Gunnar Henderson ($22), Adley Rutschman ($16)

Despite his 5.03 FIP and 1.55 WHIP, injuries have forced the Dodgers to stick with Grove. Across 76.1 career innings, he has given up 15 home runs. That's a significant problem when you factor in his bloated WHIP. One of the more dangerous hitters on the Orioles who could exploit Grove's inability to keep hitters inside the park is Henderson, who has a .221 ISO for the season. At home, he has a.240 ISO.

Giants vs. Luke Weaver ($27), Reds: Michael Conforto ($16), Joc Pederson ($15), Mike Yastrzemski ($19)

Speaking of pitchers who give up a lot of home runs, Weaver has been taken deep 17 times over 73.1 innings this season. He has been particularly bad at home, where he has allowed 2.8 HR/9. This power trio could to plenty of damage in this matchup. Left-handed pitchers have limited Conforto to a .276 wOBA, but he has a .342 wOBA against righties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.