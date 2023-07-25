Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams are scheduled to take the field Tuesday, with 12 games making up the main slate on Yahoo. That gives us a bevy of options to choose from, so let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Blake Snell ($50) is as hot as any pitcher in baseball right now. Over his last 11 starts, he has given up a total of five runs. Across 63 innings during that span, he has racked up 95 strikeouts. Good luck to the Pirates, who have scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball. The last time he faced them, Snell gave up two runs and recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings.

The Twins have struck out the most times in baseball, which makes them an appealing lineup to attack in DFS. Looking to exploit that weakness will be George Kirby ($46), who has actually seen his strikeout rate drop to 21.7 percent this season. However, he faced the Twins in his last start and piled up 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Unlike Snell and Kirby, Aaron Civale ($39) doesn't bring much strikeout upside into his matchup against the Royals. He only has a 19.2 percent strikeout rate this season and a 21.2 percent rate for his career. Still, the Royals have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball, so Civale is still worth targeting. The last time he faced them, he registered nine strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Top Targets

Zack Greinke ($26) only made it through four innings in his return from the IL, allowing two runs to the Tigers. That start came at home, where he has respectable numbers this season. However, this outing against the Guardians will be on the road, where he has a 5.87 FIP. The duo of Jose Ramirez ($21) and Josh Naylor ($24) stand out for this matchup. Ramirez has posted a 128 wRC+ this season, while Naylor is 30-for-84 (.357) with six home runs and eight doubles over his last 21 games.

Bargain Bats

Trevor Williams ($30) doesn't have a terrible ERA at 4.38, but his 5.51 FIP indicates it could be much worse. He has been prone to giving up the long ball, allowing 1.8 HR/9. Left-handed hitters have a .363 wOBA against him, making Nolan Jones ($12) someone to target for his matchup with the Rockies. Jones has taken advantage of regular playing time by posting a .221 ISO and a .363 wOBA.

The Giants have a left-handed heavy lineup, so Austin Slater ($13) is key for them whenever they face a southpaw. Right-handed pitchers have limited him to a .312 wOBA, but he has a .393 wOBA against lefties. He will be facing a struggling one in Ken Waldichuk ($25), who has a 5.96 FIP and a 1.84 WHIP.

Stacks to Consider

Nationals vs. Austin Gomber ($27), Rockies: Lane Thomas ($21), Jeimer Candelario ($19), Joey Meneses ($12)

There isn't much to like about Gomber's stats. His 6.18 ERA is supported by a 5.70 FIP, he has a 1.47 WHIP and he has given up 1.9 HR/9. His 9.6 percent barrel rate allowed is also the highest mark of his career. The Nationals should be a popular team to stack based on this matchup, with Thomas being someone to build such stack around. For the season, he has a 186 wRC+ versus lefties. Be sure to check their lineup, though, since Thomas was removed from Monday's game as a precaution after being hit in the knee with a pitch.

Padres vs. Rich Hill ($28), Pirates: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($17), Manny Machado ($21), Xander Bogaerts ($15)

The Padres faced Hill about a month ago, tagging him for four runs over six innings. Hill has had an underwhelming campaign for the Pirates, compiling a 4.84 ERA and a 4.34 FIP. His 1.45 WHIP is also his highest mark since the 2014 season. This is a great opportunity to roll with both Tatis and Machado. They have a .442 wOBA and a .386 wOBA, respectively, against left-handed pitchers this season.

Braves vs. TBD, Red Sox: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($27), Austin Riley ($23), Ozzie Albies ($20)

As of early Tuesday morning, the Red Sox had yet to officially name their starting pitcher for this game. Given their shortcomings in their rotation, whoever it is likely won't be a great option. The Braves have scored the third-most runs in baseball, so look for them to exploit the Red Sox's pitching issues. One of their hottest hitters right now is Riley, who is 30-for-99 (.303) with 10 home runs over his last 24 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.