Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

There are 11 games that will make up the main slate Tuesday on Yahoo. Among them are some interesting matchups between the Astros and Orioles, and the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. Let's highlight some pitchers and hitters who could help you finish in the green.

Pitchers

Max Scherzer ($43) put forth a valuable stat line in his debut with the Rangers, recording nine strikeouts and allowing three runs over six innings against the White Sox. All three runs he gave up came in the first inning, so he settled into a nice groove from that point on. An even better performance could be coming against the Athletics, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

Yusei Kikuchi ($37) has problems keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 1.7 HR/9. That comes on the heels of him giving up 2.1 HR/9 last year. However, he has shown significant improvement in his control, lowering his walk rate from 12.8 percent to 7.0 percent. Home runs might not be an issue for him against the Guardians, who have hit the fewest of them in baseball.

Injuries have forced the Braves to cobble together the bottom part of their starting rotation. They have recently turned to Yonny Chirinos ($29), who they claimed off waivers from the Rays. He has worked both as a starter and out of the bullpen this season, but he worked his pitch count up to 75 in his last start when he gave up three runs over five innings to the Angels. Limited restrictions against a Pirates team that has scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball makes Chirinos an interesting option in tournament play.

Top Targets

Cody Bellinger ($27) is a big reason why the Cubs have worked themselves into the playoff hunt. Over his last 39 games, he is 62-for-147 (.422) with a .660 slugging percentage. Plenty more production could be coming against Carlos Carrasco ($25), who has given up 23 runs (21 earned) over 15.1 innings in his last four starts.

Rafael Devers ($21) only has a .346 wOBA on the road this season, but he has a .373 wOBA at Fenway Park. He is also on a bit of a heater, hitting 17-for-53 (.321) with three home runs and three doubles over his last 15 games. Expect him to be a difficult out for Brady Singer ($32), who has a 1.56 WHIP on the road.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Red Sox facing Singer, Alex Verdugo ($11) is a viable option who has a cheap salary. On the road, he has an ugly .287 wOBA. However, he has a .382 wOBA at home. He generally does a good job of making contact, recording just a 14.8 percent strikeout rate.

After the Brewers scored 12 runs Monday, they have an excellent opportunity to produce plenty of offense again when Kyle Freeland ($27) takes the mound for the Rockies. He is one of several Rockies starting pitchers who is having a rough season, sporting a 4.86 ERA and a 5.25 FIP. This could be a good matchup to take a chance on Willy Adames ($10), who has hit 11 of his 17 home runs at home.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Mitch Keller ($30), Pirates: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($28), Matt Olson ($28), Ozzie Albies ($22)

Keller was torched again in his last start, giving up eight runs over five innings. That marked the third time over his last four outings that he has allowed at least six runs. During that four-start span, he was taken deep a total of seven times. That could lead to his downfall against a Braves team that has hit the most home runs in baseball. It's been a particularly impressive campaign for Olson, who has already launched 39 home runs.

Dodgers vs. Brandon Pfaadt ($25), Diamondbacks: Mookie Betts ($27), Freddie Freeman ($28), Amed Rosario ($16)

Pfaadt has made five of his nine starts at home this season. Over those five outings, he registered a 1.83 WHIP. Part of the reason for his struggles is that over his 44.1 total innings this season, he has allowed 14 home runs. That makes the duo of Betts and Freeman, who have combined for 54 home runs, potentially well worth their hefty salaries for a Dodgers stack.

Yankees vs. Touki Toussaint ($28), White Sox: Aaron Judge ($22), Gleyber Torres ($20), Jake Bauers ($16)

Given their struggles, the Yankees probably won't be a popular team to stack. However, Toussaint has been wild, issuing 27 walks over 41.1 innings. The White Sox bullpen behind him also leaves a lot to be desired after they traded away some key pieces at the deadline. This trio all brings upside to the plate, with Bauers making a significant impact of late. Over his last 12 games, he has four home runs and two doubles.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.