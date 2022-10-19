Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Two more playoff games are on the board Wednesday, including Game 2 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres. The ALCS matchup has finally been set, with the Yankees knocking off the Guardians in the ALDS on Tuesday. They'll have a quick turnaround, getting no day off before playing Game 1 against the Astros. Their pitching staff has been pushed to the brink and is dealing with injuries, so starting off this series on the right foot will be a tall order. As we sift through the Yahoo DFS options, here are some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Justin Verlander ($47) didn't pitch well in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners, allowing six runs and 10 hits across four innings. He's had over a week off to think about it, and while added rest might not be ideal for some pitchers, it should benefit Verlander. He's 39 years old, and he logged 175 innings during the regular season after missing all of last year. Look for him to bounce back in a big way against a Yankees team that will be running on fumes after playing a pressure-filled game in New York on Tuesday.

The Padres couldn't solve Zack Wheeler in Game 1 and now they have to face Aaron Nola ($43). Nola was dominant during the regular season, recording a 3.25 ERA and an even better 2.58 FIP. He also finished with a strikeout rate of at least 29.0 percent for the third straight season. As appealing as Verlander is, Nola might be an even better option, especially when you factor in his cheaper salary.

Top Targets

The Yankees' starting rotation is not at an ideal spot heading into Game 1. They had to pitch Nestor Cortes Jr. on short rest Tuesday, which means Jameson Taillon ($31) will get the start against the Astros. He's not an overwhelming force, finishing the regular season with a 3.94 FIP and a 20.7 percent strikeout rate. This is a great matchup to roll with the duo of Yordan Alvarez ($19) and Kyle Tucker ($15). Alvarez had a 185 wRC+ this season, while Tucker produced 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

Bargain Bats

It's surprising to see Jose Altuve ($11) with such a cheap salary. This is a favorable matchup and he has a career .868 OPS in the playoffs. Expect to see him included in a lot of entries, and rightfully so.

The Padres will roll out Blake Snell ($43) for Game 2, meaning Rhys Hoskins ($11) should be on your radar. His power numbers declined a bit this season, but he was still productive, posting a .216 ISO and a .345 wOBA. He stands out against Snell, though, since he had a .272 ISO and a .404 wOBA against left-handed pitchers.

