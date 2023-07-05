Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a heavy slate of day baseball Tuesday, we have mostly night games to sift through Wednesday. With a bevy of options to consider, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to consider on Yahoo.

Pitchers

Justin Steele ($46) has been reliable for the Cubs, recording a 2.43 ERA that is supported by a 2.81 FIP. His WHIP checks in at 1.03 and he has given up just three home runs over 85.1 innings. That comes on the heels of him giving up only 0.6 HR/9 last season. Look for him to stay hot against the Brewers, who have the worst OPS in baseball against left-handed pitchers. The last time he faced them, he registered eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Rolling with pitchers who are starting against the Royals is usually a sound strategy. They have one of the worst lineups in baseball, which has resulted in them scoring the second-fewest runs. Pablo Lopez ($43) will take the mound against them Wednesday, marking his third start against them this season. The first time around, he threw 5.1 scoreless innings. The second time, he actually gave up six runs over six innings. Despite that bad outing, he still has a favorable opportunity to provide a valuable stat line.

Bobby Miller ($39) had a couple of rough outings against the Giants and Astros in which he allowed 13 runs over 9.2 innings. He bounced back against the Royals in his last start, giving up three runs over 5.2 innings. Another favorable matchup awaits him against the Pirates, who rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in both OPS and runs scored.

Top Targets

Lane Thomas ($24) has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise underwhelming lineup for the Nationals. Last season, he recorded 17 home runs, eight steals and a .308 wOBA over 146 games. Through 84 games this year, he already has 14 home runs and seven steals to go along with his .366 wOBA. That makes him a top option against Graham Ashcraft ($27), who has struggled to the tune of a 5.44 FIP and 1.59 WHIP.

Tommy Pham ($22) has been one of the hottest hitters within the Mets' lineup, going 34-for-98 (.347) with six home runs and 10 doubles over his last 26 games. One of the keys to his success this season has been his 14.7 percent barrel rate, which is nearly double his mark from last season. Combine his .303 ISO against left-handed pitchers this year with a matchup against the struggling Tommy Henry ($28) and Pham might be too good to pass up.

Bargain Bats

With Henry sporting a 5.33 FIP, Pham isn't the only member of the Mets worth pursuing. Another viable option at a cheaper salary is Starling Marte ($12). Despite his disappointing .290 wOBA for the season, he is starting to show signs of life, hitting 11-for-41 (.268) with two home runs, a double and three stolen bases over his last 11 games.

It hasn't been the best of seasons for Harrison Bader ($11), who has been limited to 39 games because of injuries. When he has been healthy, he has proven to be one of the more dangerous hitters on the Yankees. Over his last eight games, he is 10-for-31 (.323) with a home run and five doubles. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay hot in a matchup against Dean Kremer ($36), who has a 5.04 ERA that is backed by a 5.13 FIP. Kremer has also given up 1.9 HR/9.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Cal Quantrill ($25), Guardians: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($29), Matt Olson ($26), Michael Harris II ($22)

Quantrill's return from the IL did not go well. He was torched by the Cubs, allowing six runs over 3.1 innings. He wasn't pitching well before his injury, either, so he now has a 6.18 ERA and a 4.92 FIP for the season. The Braves have already scored the third-most runs in baseball, so they have tremendous offensive upside in this matchup. After a slow start, Harris has caught fire to hit 37-for-93 (.398) with seven home runs and six doubles over his last 25 games.

Padres vs. Patrick Sandoval ($29), Angels: Fernando Tatis Jr. ($25), Manny Machado ($17), Ha-Seong Kim ($17)

The Padres only have a .712 OPS against right-handed pitchers, but they have a .757 OPS versus lefties. One of their leaders against southpaws has been Machado, who has a .392 wOBA against them this season. Machado and his teammates could thrive against Sandoval, who has given up at least five runs in three of his last five starts. For the season, his WHIP has ballooned to 1.49.

Dodgers vs. Osvaldo Bido ($25), Pirates: Mookie Betts ($25), Freddie Freeman ($21), David Peralta ($16)

Bido wasn't pitching well at Triple-A before the Pirates called him up. In 2022, he had a 4.53 ERA and a 5.49 FIP at the level. This year, he had a 4.55 ERA and a 4.65 FIP over 55 1/3 innings. Still, the Pirates decided to call him up to the majors. Over his first 19 innings, he gave up 10 runs and recorded a 1.47 WHIP. Facing the Dodgers likely won't help his cause, given their .788 OPS at home. While Betts and Freeman are the two big names for a Dodgers stack, don't sleep on Peralta. Over his last 10 games, he is 13-for-33 (.394) with a home run and two doubles.

