Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There is a heavy dose of day games Wednesday, leaving just eight games to choose from for the main slate on Yahoo. Still, there are plenty of viable pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Luis Castillo ($45) continues to miss plenty of bats, posting a 26.9 percent strikeout rate this season. That has helped him generate a 2.96 ERA, although his FIP isn't as impressive at 3.91. Still, he stands out for a matchup against the Twins, who have struck out the most times in baseball.

Justin Verlander ($43) was wild against the Dodgers in his last outing, issuing six walks over five innings. He was lucky to limit them to three runs, thanks to him giving up just two hits. After a rough start to his tenure with the Mets, Verlander has a 1.11 WHIP over his last six starts, giving up three or fewer runs in five of them. Look for him to continue his improved performance when he faces the White Sox, who have the fifth-worst OPS in baseball.

One of the few teams that has been worse offensively than the White Sox has been the Royals, who have the third-worst OPS. That has contributed to them scoring the second-fewest runs. Looking to capitalize on their issues will be Eduardo Rodriguez ($42), who has been excellent with a 2.70 ERA and 3.27 FIP over 13 starts.

Top Targets

Cody Bellinger ($19) is one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball. Over his last 18 games, he is 30-for-68 (.441) with a 1.186 OPS. During that span, his strikeout rate is just 12.0 percent. The Nationals are expected to deploy Trevor Williams ($28), who has a 1.42 WHIP and has given up 19 home runs over 93.2 innings. Bellinger stands out as one of the top options for this slate, regardless of position.

Spencer Torkelson ($14) only had a 41.4 percent hard-hit rate during his disappointing 2022 campaign, but he has increased that number to 48.8 percent this season. Although his overall numbers still don't stand out, he is 18-for-60 (.300) with five home runs and a .373 OBP over his last 15 games. He could remain hot in a matchup against Ryan Yarbrough ($31), who has a 5.29 ERA and a 4.63 FIP.

Bargain Bats

It's ugly right now for the Yankees, who have fallen inside the bottom-10 in baseball in OPS. One of their few hitters who is performing well at the moment is Gleyber Torres ($13), who is 18-for-46 (.391) with a .587 slugging percentage over the last 11 games. That at least makes him worth considering against Chase Silseth, who has a 1.58 WHIP over 28.2 career innings in the majors.

It has been a rough season for Graham Ashcraft ($28), who has a 5.95 ERA and a 5.26 FIP. His 9.4 percent walk rate has contributed to his 1.56 WHIP, and he only has a 15.9 percent strikeout rate. Him being on the mound could lead to a productive night for the Giants, with Michael Conforto ($12) having the potential to provide value. After logging two more hits Tuesday, he is now 11-for-29 (.379) with a .438 OBP over his last seven games.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Ryne Nelson ($25), Diamondbacks: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($28), Matt Olson ($27), Ozzie Albies ($21)

This is a horrible matchup for Nelson, who has a 1.44 WHIP to go along with his lackluster 15.8 percent strikeout rate. Opponents have a 10.5 percent barrel rate against him, which could spell doom against a Braves lineup that has hit the most home runs in baseball. Their leader continues to be Acuna, who already has 23 home runs and 44 stolen bases to go along with his .426 wOBA.

Mets vs. Touki Toussaint ($26), White Sox: Francisco Lindor ($23), Pete Alonso ($12), Brandon Nimmo ($19)

Toussaint has made six appearances for the White Sox, three of which were starts. He threw 97 pitches in his last outing, so he shouldn't be under any sort of limitations. However, he has been wild, issuing 18 walks over 24 innings. The Mets have certainly had their struggles, but this trio can still punish a pitcher who lacks control. Nimmo, who is known for his eye at the plate, has an 11.5 percent walk rate and could find himself on base often in this matchup.

Reds vs. Ross Stripling ($25), Giants: Matt McLain ($20), Jonathan India ($13), Will Benson ($17)

There hasn't been a lot to like with Stripling, who has a 6.11 ERA and a 5.74 FIP. He has given up 2.4 HR/9 while posting a 1.42 WHIP. The Reds have a bevy of talented young hitters who could exploit this matchup. One that stands out among them is McLain, who has impressed with a .211 ISO and a .378 wOBA since being called up from the minors.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.