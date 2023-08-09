Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

While there are some early start times Wednesday, there will still be nine games that make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. There are some interesting pitching and hitting matchups among them, so let's highlight some players to target for your lineups.

Pitchers

Kevin Gausman ($47) only lasted 4.1 innings in his last start, allowing three runs to the Orioles. Things could have been much worse, considering that he allowed 10 total baserunners. He has a 1.17 WHIP for the season, so that generally hasn't been a problem area for him. Look for him to bounce back against the Guardians, who have the fifth-worst OPS in baseball.

With all of the pitching injuries that they have sustained this season, the Braves needed Max Fried ($48) to come back in a big way. He didn't disappoint, coming off the IL to pitch six scoreless innings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field last week. They have one of the hottest lineups in baseball, which makes his performance even more impressive. He's difficult to resist in a matchup against the Pirates, who have scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball.

Kyle Hendricks ($35) went up against one of the most potent lineups in baseball in his last start when he faced the Braves. He didn't escape unscathed, giving up seven runs and two home runs over four innings. This will be a much better matchup against the Mets, who don't have a deep lineup after trading away some players at the deadline. They also have just a .711 OPS at home.

Top Targets

Freddie Freeman ($26) and Mookie Betts ($24) are two of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over his last 20 games, Freeman is 39-for-83 (.470) with a .819 slugging percentage. Across his last 25 games, Betts is 34-for-99 (.343) with a .687 slugging percentage. Both are great options against Merrill Kelly ($37), who has given up at least one home run in six of his last eight starts.

Bargain Bats

As of early Wednesday morning, the Yankees had yet to officially name their starting pitching for their bout with the White Sox. However, Luis Severino ($29) is lined up on normal rest and will likely draw the assignment. The Yankees probably would love to go with a better option, but Carlos Rodon (hamstring) and Domingo German (personal) being out doesn't given them much choice. Over his last six starts, Severino has given up 34 runs (32 earned) across 25.2 innings. At their cheap salaries, Yoan Moncada ($11) and Oscar Colas ($11) are both worth considering in tournament play. Colas is showing signs of heating up, getting at least one hit in each of his last four games.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Quinn Priester ($25), Pirates: Matt Olson ($28), Austin Riley ($25), Ozzie Albies ($24)

Priester is in trouble. Over his 19.2 innings since being called up from the minors, he has been taken deep five times. He also has a 1.78 WHIP, which makes matters even worse. This is a horrible matchup for him against the Braves, who have hit the most home runs in baseball. While he might not generate as many headlines as some of his teammates, don't forget about Albies. His .248 ISO is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Red Sox vs. Jordan Lyles ($27), Royals: Rafael Devers ($25), Triston Casas ($24), Alex Verdugo ($12)

Lyles is usually someone to attack in DFS because he has a difficult time keeping hitters inside the ballpark. He has allowed 1.8 HR/9, which is especially troublesome at Fenway Park. This outing is also concerning for him because he has a 1.49 WHIP on the road, compared to a 1.10 WHIP at home. A prime option for and Red Sox stack is Devers, who has a .366 wOBA at home.

Cubs vs. David Peterson ($29), Mets: Dansby Swanson ($21), Ian Happ ($18), Christopher Morel ($17)

After having traded away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Mets have put Peterson back into their starting rotation. While he held the Orioles scoreless in his return to that role, he only made it through three innings. He tossed 52 pitches, walking three batters along the way. Another short outing could be coming against the Cubs, who have a .754 OPS against left-handed pitchers. Over 17 games since coming off the IL, Swanson has a .656 slugging percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.