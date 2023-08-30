Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Most of the action in baseball Wednesday comes with early start times. That leaves just six games for the main evening slate on Yahoo. Let's sift through the limited options and highlight some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Gerrit Cole ($47) is likely going to be the most popular pitcher for this slate, and rightfully so. He has been excellent, recording a 3.40 FIP, 1.04 WHIP and a 27.0 percent strikeout rate. He has given up just 1.0 HR/9, which is his lowest mark since the 2018 season. There is the potential for him to dominate a Tigers team that has scored the second-fewest runs and struck out the eighth-most times in baseball.

Zach Eflin ($43) overpowered the Yankees in his last start, striking out 11 batters and allowing two runs over six innings. That marked the fourth time over his last five starts that he has given up two or fewer runs. He is in the midst of the best season of his career, thanks in large part to his 1.04 WHIP. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him remain hot when he faces the Marlins, who have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball.

After a rough four-start stretch in which Jesus Luzardo ($35) gave up 21 runs (17 earned) across 17 innings, he bounced back to throw six shutout innings against the Padres in his last start. Overall, he has had a good season with his 3.83 FIP and 27.9 percent strikeout rate. The Rays won't be an easy matchup, but for a limited six-game slate with a lot of questionable starting pitchers, Luzardo is still worth considering.

Top Targets

The Yankees don't have many hitters to feel good about in their lineup right now. However, a matchup against Joey Wentz ($25) might make Aaron Judge ($21) and Gleyber Torres ($18) worth considering. Wentz has had a difficult time keeping hitters inside the ballpark, allowing 1.9 HR/9. Judge has a staggering 29 home runs over just 78 games, while Torres has already surpassed 20 home runs for the fourth time in his six-year career.

Bargain Bats

Anthony Volpe ($15) has struggled to hit for average and his 27.4 percent strikeout rate is concerning. However, he has 20 stolen bases to go along with his 19 home runs. It's not often that a team gets a 20-20 season out of a rookie shortstop. Given Wentz's home run issues, he is another member of the Yankees to consider targeting.

The Mets are expected to call up Denyi Reyes to start against the Rangers. When he took the mound for them earlier this month, he gave up five runs over 4.2 innings against the Braves. He has not performed well at Triple-A, posting a 6.86 FIP and a 1.42 WHIP. This could be an opportune matchup to take a chance on Ezequiel Duran ($8), who is 18-for-53 (.340) with three doubles and a triple over his last 16 games.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Kyle Freeland ($25), Rockies: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($28), Marcell Ozuna ($27), Ozzie Albies ($26)

After scoring 14 runs against the Rockies on Monday, the Braves followed it up with just three runs Tuesday. They had 15 hits, though, so they could have been far more productive. Their loaded lineup at Coors Field is almost unfair. They are going to be a difficult out for Freeland, who has a 5.25 FIP and has given up 1.7 HR/9 this season. One player on the Braves who is in the midst of a bounce-back campaign is Ozuna, who has a .262 ISO and a .367 wOBA.

Dodgers vs. Brandon Pfaadt ($29), Diamondbacks: Mookie Betts ($27), Freddie Freeman ($24), Max Muncy ($21)

This is a dangerous trio for Pfaadt. Not only does he have a 5.91 ERA and a 5.38 FIP, but he has given up 2.0 HR/9. Betts has already launched 36 home runs, while Freeman has gone deep 24 times. Also, don't forget about Muncy. He hits for a terrible average, but he has hit 31 home runs. It's also noteworthy that this game will be played in Los Angeles, where Munch has a .880 OPS. On the road, he only has a .767 OPS.

Diamondbacks vs. Ryan Pepiot ($36), Dodgers: Corbin Carroll ($18), Ketel Marte ($13), Gabriel Moreno ($16)

The Dodgers are expected to call up Pepiot to make this start. He had appeared in relief twice for them earlier this month, allowing a combined two runs over nine innings. However, those outings came against two bad lineups in the Marlins and Guardians. The same can't be said about the Diamondbacks, who have the 10th-highest OPS in baseball against right-handed pitchers. They have received a recent surge of late from Carroll, who is 17-for-43 (.395) with a .674 slugging percentage over his last 13 games.

