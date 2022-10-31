Yahoo DFS Baseball: World Series Game 3 Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a day off Sunday, the World Series resumes Monday in Philadelphia. The series is tied at a game apiece, so Game 3 could be key. Taking the mound for the home team will be Noah Syndergaard, who was acquired from the Angels earlier this season. Starting for the Astros will be Lance McCullers Jr., who has allowed four runs (three earned) over 11 innings this postseason. Let's dig into the hitting options for Yahoo's single game contest.

Multiplier Spots

Bryce Harper ($25): The Astros held Harper in check during Game 2, leaving him to go 0-for-4 with a strikeout. It snapped his three-game multi-hit streak, and an 11-game hitting streak for him, overall. Harper has a .286 ISO and a .401 wOBA at home since joining the Phillies, so look for him to bounce back in short order.

Kyle Schwarber ($22): Schwarber is only batting .214 during the Phillies' playoff run, but he's hit three home runs and has a .386 OBP. He launched 46 home runs during the regular season, and that came on the heels of him hitting 32 home runs over just 113 games during the 2021 season. If a player hits a home run in one of the multiplier spots, it can go a long way towards helping you finish in the green.

Flex Spots

Kyle Tucker ($19): The Astros came up short in Game 1, but Tucker had a tremendous performance, hitting two home runs among his three hits. Those were his first home runs since the ALDS against the Mariners, and his second multi-hit performance of the playoffs. Syndergaard only had a 16.8 percent strikeout rate during the regular season, so it's not as if he's an overpowering force anymore. That could play right into the hands of Tucker, who only had a 15.6 percent strikeout rate this season.

Jeremy Pena ($18): Pena has a hit in both of the first two games of this series, and both hits were doubles. He's gone hitless in just one of the Astros' nine playoff games, hitting three home runs and five doubles along the way. The postseason doesn't look to be too much for the rookie, making him a prime target for this contest.

Jose Altuve ($12): It was only a matter of time before Altuve turned things around. He didn't record a hit in any of the Astros' first five playoff games, but he's on a four-game hitting streak since then. During that span, he is 7-for-18 with two doubles. At this cheap of a salary, he's almost too good to pass up.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.