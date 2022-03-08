Around the Association: Pop Ties Wins Record, Randle Goes Off, Clutch Cade

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.

Nightly Notables

Philly handles DeRozan, Bulls

Joel Embiid and James Harden were unstoppable during Philadelphia's easy 121-106 win over the Bulls. Embiid powered his way to 43 points (15-27 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes. This was by far Embiid's best performance alongside James Harden while he is averaging 32.6 points, 10.8 points and 3.4 assists per game in the duo's five games together. James Harden has fit into Doc Rivers' system almost perfectly since joining the team. The offensive machine went off for 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and 14 assists across 38 minutes. Harden has handed out double-digit dimes in four out of his first five games with the team. Georges Niang: 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes.

Once again the Bulls fell to one of the league's true contenders and have found themselves on a five-game losing streak. It does seem like all the injuries are finally catching up to the Bulls as the team is starting to desperately need the likes of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and the young Patrick Williams.

DeMar DeRozan posted a solid all-around game as he neared a triple-double with 23 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes. Although the Bulls continue to lose, Zach LaVine continues to find his stroke on the offensive side. The All-Star guard ended with 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. LaVine is averaging 24.3 points per game since the All-Star break. Coby White: 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes.



Randle rallies Knicks

The Kings were up by over 20 points against the Knicks in the first half before Julius Randle took over late. The forward ended with a personal-best 46 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes to lead the Knicks to a 131-115 win. This win marks New York's second straight as they try and right the ship before the season ends. RJ Barrett keeps on rolling, as well, for the Knicks as he totaled 29 points (11-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes. This marked Barrett's sixth straight game reaching at least 20-points. Immanuel Quickley: 27 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes

De'Aaron Fox appears locked in post-All-Star break as he ended with 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 41 minutes in the loss to the Knicks. The guard is averaging 27.7 points and 7.0 assists since the break. Domantas Sabonis was ejected for the first time in his career, finishing with 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 7-9 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists over 37 minutes.



Pop ties Don Nelson

Gregg Popovich etched his name into history as he tied Don Nelson for the most career coaching victories (1,335) after the Spurs defeated the Lakers 117-110. The game was fairly tight throughout, but Los Angeles was without LeBron James which enabled the Spurs to pull away late.

Dejounte Murray did his thing with 26 points (12-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes. The All-Star guard almost quietly ranks as the seventh-best nine-category fantasy option on a per-game basis this season. Jakob Poeltl: 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

The Lakers' offense went just about how you would expect it to go without LeBron. Russell Westbrook struggled with his shot once again as he recorded 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-13 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes. Westbrook's rocky season has him as the 216th-ranked nine-category fantasy option this season. Talen Horton-Tucker: 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes.



The Joker keeps dominating

Nikola Jokic will not slow down for the Denver Nuggets. The Golden State Warriors may have been without four starters for their matchup Monday, but Jokic still powered the Nuggets to a 131-124 win at home. The MVP candidate went off for 32 points (12-17 FG, 8-14 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists and one block over 35 minutes. Jokic is putting up some absolute video game numbers as of recent, averaging 26.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game over his last 23 outings. Davon Reed impressed off the bench for Denver. The G League call-up ended with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes. With the returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr reportedly coming sooner rather than later, Reed will have to continue his strong play to remain on the team.

Jordan Poole did most of the dirty work for the Warriors in the loss. The Michigan product totaled 32 points (11-19 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes. Poole is averaging just 16.5 points per game this season, but if placed in a primary role, the Michigan product has proved he can reach lofty scoring figures. Moses Moody exploded in the loss as he dropped in 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes. Moody and Jonathan Kuminga continue to impress as rookies for the Warriors.



Cade in the Clutch

Cade Cunningham has steadily improved throughout the season and last night might have been the No. 1 overall's best performance yet as he put Detroit on his back during its 113-110 win over the Hawks. The Oklahoma State product carried the Pistons in the fourth and overtime as he went off for 28 points (10-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes. Cunningham has scored 20 or more points in five out of his last six appearances while averaging 22.3 points per game over that span. Marvin Bagley is starting to get adjusted to Detroit's playing style and has made a case for more minutes. The freshly acquired forward ended with 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over a season-high 36 minutes. The trade to Detroit may have been a really good thing for the 22-year-old.

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been impressing lately. The versatile wing ended with a team-high 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 39 minutes. The Serbian is averaging 20.7 points per game over his last 10 outings. Trae Young: 14 points (5-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and 12 assists over 39 minutes



Best and Worst of the Night

Best of the Night: Julius Randle - 46 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

Julius Randle - 46 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes. Worst of the Night: Kyle Lowry - zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes.

Kyle Lowry - zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Cade Cunningham - 28 points (10-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes.

Quick Hitters

Victor Oladipo made his season debut for the Heat and helped lead them to a 123-106 win over the Rockets. The 29-year-old ended with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and four assists over 15 minutes. Miami is looking strong as the playoffs near. Tyler Herro: 31 points (12-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes

Jalen Green ended the loss to Miami with 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3P), one rebound and three assists over 20 minutes. Green is averaging 21.8 points per game over his first five games in March. Kevin Porter: 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes.

Luka Doncic dominated with 35 points (12-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), a career-high 16 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes while leading the Mavericks to a 111-103 win over Utah. Since February the 23-year-old is averaging 34.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. Spencer Dinwiddie 23 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell continues to impress me as a playmaker as of recent, totaling 17 points (5-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 35 minutes in the loss. Mitchell has recorded at least nine assists in three out of his last four outings for Utah. Bojan Bogdanovic: 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 30 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns keeps on rolling as he carried the Timberwolves to a 124-81 win over Portland. The All-Star center recorded 27 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in the win. Naz Reid: 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block over 20 minutes.

Has Portland found something in Brandon Williams? The rookie guard agreed to a two-year, two-way contract after the All-Star break and has impressed thus far. Williams recorded 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-16 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block over 33 minutes Monday night. The Arizona product has now totaled at least 20 points in back-to-back contests. Anfernee Simons sat out Monday due to a bruised left quad.



