DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at CLE (-6), O/U: 211

POR at ATL (-13), O/U: 233.5

DEN at PHI (-2.5), O/U: 219.5

CHA (-8) at OKC, O/U: 231.5

MIN (-5) at SAS, O/U:

WAS at GSW (-12.5), O/U: 225

CHI (-5) at SAC, O/U:

MIL (-2) at UTA, O/U:

TOR (-4) at LAL, O/U:

The Hawks are the biggest favorites on the board, but the Trail Blazers lineup allows for some solid value opportunities.

The Hornets should be able to thrive against the Thunder, but OKC also has a handful of guys with low salaries that can step up to turn in good value.

The Bulls-Kings and Timberwolves-Spurs should be fast-paced and high-scoring matchups, while the Nuggets-Sixers and Bucks-Jazz are more likely to be a grind that could result in lower totals from some top players.

Injuries to Monitor

LAC - Robert Covington (personal): OUT

Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey get more minutes.

CLE - Caris LeVert (foot), Lauri Markkanen (ankle), Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle): Questionable

Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT

Isaac Okoro will continue to start if LeVert remains out. Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Evan Mobley have to pick up the slack in the frontcourt if Markkanen and/or Wade are out in addition to Allen.

POR - Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot), Justise Winslow (achilles): OUT

Brandon Williams, CJ Elleby, Josh Hart, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks are expected to start.

ATL - John Collins (finger): Questionable

Danilo Gallinari gets another start if Collins remains out.

DEN - Aaron Gordon (foot), Zeke Nnaji (knee): Questionable

JaMychal Green is up for a boost if Gordon and/or Nnaji are out.

PHI - Danny Green (finger): OUT

Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton pick up added minutes.

CHA - James Bouknight (neck), Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT

Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to pick up extra playing time.

OKC - Derrick Favors (back), Aaron Wiggins (illness), Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable

Josh Giddey (hip), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot): OUT

Lindy Waters, Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski get more opportunity.

MIN - Patrick Beverley (ear), Jordan McLaughlin (groin), Naz Reid (back): Questionable

Jarred Vanderbilt (quadriceps): OUT

Malik Beasley would be up for a boost in the backcourt. Jaden McDaniels is expected to start in place of Vanderbilt

SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (back), Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT

Josh Richardson gets another start.

GSW - Andre Iguodala (back), Gary Payton (knee): OUT

Jordan Poole is up for more action.

CHI - Zach LaVine (knee): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu continues to start in place of Ball. Alex Caruso and Coby White have to step up if LaVine is out.

SAC - Justin Holiday (illness), Alex Len (back): Questionable

Donte DiVincenzo gets a boost if Holiday is out. Damian Jones gets extra minutes without Len.

MIL - Pat Connaughton (finger): OUT

Wesley Matthews continues to pick up more court time.

UTA - Rudy Gobert (foot): Questionable

Hassan Whiteside gets the start if Gobert is out.

TOR - Fred VanVleet (knee): Questionable

OG Anunoby (finger), Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa get more playing time without Anunoby. Dalano Banton is up for a boost if VanVleet is out.

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

Stanley Johnson is expected to start. Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker pick up extra responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400)

Gilgeous-Alexander has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are giving up an average of 114.9 points per game, third most in the league. He is coming off a quiet outing in his last game, but he's topped 32 points in six of the last eight games, including four games in which he topped 60 DK points.

James Harden ($11,000)

Harden has an advantage against the Nuggets' backcourt. He is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a solid performance Sunday, and he is averaging 22.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.5 steals in seven games since joining the 76ers.

Forwards/Centers

Miles Bridges ($7,800)

Bridges has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are short-handed in the frontcourt. He is averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 53 DK points three times over that span.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200)

The Bucks have a tough matchup in Utah, and need Antetokounmpo to come up big. He is averaging 33.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven games in which he topped 60 DK points.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000)

Towns is coming off a relatively quiet game, but he has an advantage against the Spurs' frontcourt. He is averaging 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including one game in which he accounted for 69.8 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid ($11,800)

Embiid has an advantage on the offensive end against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.5 percent from the field, ninth worst in the league. He is averaging 30.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two games in which he topped 70 DK points.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso ($4,200)

Caruso looked great in his first game back from an extended absence, as he logged 28.3 DK points in 29 minutes of action. He could be up for extra minutes if Zach LaVine is out.

Kelly Oubre ($4,800)

Oubre is coming off a couple quiet outings, but he is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games and will continue to see extended playing time with Gordon Hayward sidelined.

Josh Richardson ($4,500)

Richardson is up for a third consecutive start after he logged 35.3 DK points in his last game.

Jaden McDaniels ($4,900)

McDaniels is up for another start after he generated 25 DK points last game.

Mason Plumlee ($4,900)

Plumlee has topped 20 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including two games in which he topped 39 DK points.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.