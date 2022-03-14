DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAC at CLE (-6), O/U: 211
POR at ATL (-13), O/U: 233.5
DEN at PHI (-2.5), O/U: 219.5
CHA (-8) at OKC, O/U: 231.5
MIN (-5) at SAS, O/U:
WAS at GSW (-12.5), O/U: 225
CHI (-5) at SAC, O/U:
MIL (-2) at UTA, O/U:
TOR (-4) at LAL, O/U:
The Hawks are the biggest favorites on the board, but the Trail Blazers lineup allows for some solid value opportunities.
The Hornets should be able to thrive against the Thunder, but OKC also has a handful of guys with low salaries that can step up to turn in good value.
The Bulls-Kings and Timberwolves-Spurs should be fast-paced and high-scoring matchups, while the Nuggets-Sixers and Bucks-Jazz are more likely to be a grind that could result in lower totals from some top players.
Injuries to Monitor
LAC - Robert Covington (personal): OUT
Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey get more minutes.
CLE - Caris LeVert (foot), Lauri Markkanen (ankle), Dean Wade (knee), Rajon Rondo (ankle): Questionable
Jarrett Allen (finger): OUT
Isaac Okoro will continue to start if LeVert remains out. Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Evan Mobley have to pick up the slack in the frontcourt if Markkanen and/or Wade are out in addition to Allen.
POR - Anfernee Simons (quadriceps), Eric Bledsoe (achilles), Damian Lillard (abdomen), Jusuf Nurkic (foot), Justise Winslow (achilles): OUT
Brandon Williams, CJ Elleby, Josh Hart, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks are expected to start.
ATL - John Collins (finger): Questionable
Danilo Gallinari gets another start if Collins remains out.
DEN - Aaron Gordon (foot), Zeke Nnaji (knee): Questionable
JaMychal Green is up for a boost if Gordon and/or Nnaji are out.
PHI - Danny Green (finger): OUT
Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton pick up added minutes.
CHA - James Bouknight (neck), Gordon Hayward (ankle): OUT
Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington continue to pick up extra playing time.
OKC - Derrick Favors (back), Aaron Wiggins (illness), Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable
Josh Giddey (hip), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot): OUT
Lindy Waters, Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski get more opportunity.
MIN - Patrick Beverley (ear), Jordan McLaughlin (groin), Naz Reid (back): Questionable
Jarred Vanderbilt (quadriceps): OUT
Malik Beasley would be up for a boost in the backcourt. Jaden McDaniels is expected to start in place of Vanderbilt
SAS - Keita Bates-Diop (back), Doug McDermott (ankle): OUT
Josh Richardson gets another start.
GSW - Andre Iguodala (back), Gary Payton (knee): OUT
Jordan Poole is up for more action.
CHI - Zach LaVine (knee): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
Ayo Dosunmu continues to start in place of Ball. Alex Caruso and Coby White have to step up if LaVine is out.
SAC - Justin Holiday (illness), Alex Len (back): Questionable
Donte DiVincenzo gets a boost if Holiday is out. Damian Jones gets extra minutes without Len.
MIL - Pat Connaughton (finger): OUT
Wesley Matthews continues to pick up more court time.
UTA - Rudy Gobert (foot): Questionable
Hassan Whiteside gets the start if Gobert is out.
TOR - Fred VanVleet (knee): Questionable
OG Anunoby (finger), Malachi Flynn (hamstring): OUT
Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa get more playing time without Anunoby. Dalano Banton is up for a boost if VanVleet is out.
LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
Stanley Johnson is expected to start. Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker pick up extra responsibility.
Elite Players
Guards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400)
Gilgeous-Alexander has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are giving up an average of 114.9 points per game, third most in the league. He is coming off a quiet outing in his last game, but he's topped 32 points in six of the last eight games, including four games in which he topped 60 DK points.
James Harden ($11,000)
Harden has an advantage against the Nuggets' backcourt. He is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after a solid performance Sunday, and he is averaging 22.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.5 steals in seven games since joining the 76ers.
Forwards/Centers
Miles Bridges ($7,800)
Bridges has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are short-handed in the frontcourt. He is averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 53 DK points three times over that span.
Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200)
The Bucks have a tough matchup in Utah, and need Antetokounmpo to come up big. He is averaging 33.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven games in which he topped 60 DK points.
Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000)
Towns is coming off a relatively quiet game, but he has an advantage against the Spurs' frontcourt. He is averaging 23.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including one game in which he accounted for 69.8 DK points.
Expected Chalk
Joel Embiid ($11,800)
Embiid has an advantage on the offensive end against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.5 percent from the field, ninth worst in the league. He is averaging 30.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two games in which he topped 70 DK points.
Value Picks
Alex Caruso ($4,200)
Caruso looked great in his first game back from an extended absence, as he logged 28.3 DK points in 29 minutes of action. He could be up for extra minutes if Zach LaVine is out.
Kelly Oubre ($4,800)
Oubre is coming off a couple quiet outings, but he is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games and will continue to see extended playing time with Gordon Hayward sidelined.
Josh Richardson ($4,500)
Richardson is up for a third consecutive start after he logged 35.3 DK points in his last game.
Jaden McDaniels ($4,900)
McDaniels is up for another start after he generated 25 DK points last game.
Mason Plumlee ($4,900)
Plumlee has topped 20 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including two games in which he topped 39 DK points.