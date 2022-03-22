DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW (-8.5) at ORL, O/U: 216.5

ATL (-1.5) at NYK, O/U: 225.5

CHI at MIL (-6), O/U: 231

LAC at DEN (-6.5), O/U: 219.5

The Hawks-Knicks should be a high-scoring and competitive game, where star players on both sides have an advantage at their position.

Trae Young has to come up big to lead the Hawks, while De'Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela are solid mid-priced options. Delon Wright and Onyeka Okongwu offer value potential.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett both have an advantage at their position and have an opportunity to come up big on their home court. Alec Burks, Mitchell Robinson and Immanuel Quickley are modestly priced for their key roles.

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Moses Moody (shoulder): Questionable

Stephen Curry (foot), Andre Iguodala (back): OUT

Jordan Poole is expected to start in place of Curry. Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter continue to get extra playing time.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle): OUT

R.J. Hampton is up for another start in place of Suggs.

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (quadriceps): Questionable

John Collins (finger), Lou Williams (personal): OUT

Danilo Gallinari continues to start in place of Collins. Delon Wright is up for a boost in the backcourt.

NYK - Nerlens Noel (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle): OUT

Immanuel Quickley continues to get more action in the backcourt. Jericho Sims is up for more playing time without Noel.

CHI - Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

Alex Caruso is up for the start, while Ayo Dosunmu gets key minutes off the bench.

MIL - Khris Middleton (wrist): OUT

Pat Connaughton is expected to start.

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (knee): OUT

JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins get more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Reggie Jackson ($7,200)

Jackson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games, including four games where he topped 44 DK points. He has an advantage in his matchup against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 46.6 percent from the field, which is ninth highest in the league.

Zach LaVine ($7,500)

LaVine is coming off an impressive outing Monday, where he totaled 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal, in 35 minutes of action. He has an advantage in his matchup at shooting guard against the Bucks.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett ($7,600)

Barrett has an advantageous matchup against the Hawks' backcourt. He has been playing well lately, averaging 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games, including three games where he topped 48 DK points.

Julius Randle ($9,000)

Randle has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field, which is sixth highest in the league. He is averaging 24.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games, including two games where he topped 65 DK points.

Nikola Jokic ($12,400)

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including two outings where he topped 62 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Clippers' frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100)

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for action after he missed the Bucks' last game. He will have to step up for his squad in the absence of Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last 10 games, including five games where he topped 60 DK points.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso ($4,100)

Caruso is up for another start for the Bulls, after he logged seven points, two rebounds, six assists and a steal Monday night.

Amir Coffey ($4,200)

Coffey is up for another start for the Clippers. He is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, including three games where he topped 20 DK points.

Chuma Okeke ($4,400)

Okeke is averaging 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including two games where he topped 30 DK points.

Nicolas Batum ($4,300)

Batum continues to play big minutes for the Clippers. He is averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 20 DK points five times over that span.

DeMarcus Cousins ($4,100)

Cousins is averaging 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last 10 games, including five games where he topped 20 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Clippers' second unit.

