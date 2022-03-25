FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's a relatively quiet night by Friday standards in the NBA with only seven games on the slate. However, there are plenty of matchups with postseason implications and the Rockets-Trail Blazers the only one between two true non-contenders. It's also a good sign for DFS purposes that five games list projected totals of at least 220 points.

Slate Overview

Utah Jazz (-3) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 231.5 points)

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons (-2.5) (O/U: 218.5 points)

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks (-2) (O/U: 220.0 points)

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves (-1.5) (O/U: 228.0 points)

New York Knicks at Miami Heat (-5.5) (O/U: 216.0 points)

Philadelphia 76ers (-5.5) at Los Angeles Clippers (O/U: 222.5 points)

Houston Rockets (-3.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 235.0 points)

The Jazz-Hornets, Warriors-Hawks, Mavericks-Timberwolves and Knicks-Heat all have particularly hefty stakes in terms of postseason qualification probability or positioning for at least one of the teams involved. That and the fact each squad boasts multiple explosive players should help keep each game largely competitive and generate fairly strong DFS environments.

A couple of other noteworthy aspects of the ledger pertain to the final two games of the night. 76ers-Clippers carries a relatively narrow spread considering the disparity in the standings, so a high-salary player like Joel Embiid may still see plenty of minutes. And the one matchup between two clubs with zero playoff hopes - the Rockets-Trail Blazers - could well turn out to be the most conducive to DFS play due to their poor defenses, which is also implied by the slate-high projected total.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (forearm): QUESTIONABLE

Towns has been able to play through his forearm issue for multiple games. But if he sits, Naz Reid would likely draw the start at center while the usage for the remainder of the starting five would rise.

Stephen Curry, GSW (foot): OUT

In Curry's absence, Jordan Poole is expected to draw another start at point guard while the usage for the remainder of the starting five should see a sizable boost.

Julius Randle, NYK (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

If Randle were unable to play, Obi Toppin would potentially start at power forward.

Jimmy Butler, MIA (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Butler can't go, Caleb Martin (knee) and Max Strus would likely log the majority of minutes at small forward.

Josh Hart, POR (knee): OUT

In Hart's ongoing absence, CJ Elleby should start at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Paul George, LAC (elbow): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (foot): OUT

Jusuf Nurkic, POR (foot): OUT

Tyler Herro, MIA (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (knee): OUT

Anfernee Simons, POR (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Robert Covington, POR (hand): QUESTIONABLE

Mitchell Robinson, NYK (back): OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic, UTA (hand): OUT

John Collins, ATL (finger, foot): OUT

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Joel Embiid ($11,200), Luka Doncic ($10,400) and James Harden ($10,000).

Embiid is coming off posting 62.5 FD points versus the Lakers on Wednesday and topping 50 in five of the last six, including 71.7 against the Magic.

Doncic has actually produced under 40 FD in two of three, but he'd scored 51.6 to 66.3 in the three previous games prior and comes into Friday's rematch with the Timberwolves well-rested after taking Wednesday off.

Harden has notched over 40 FD in five of the last six and fell just short in the other one with 39.8.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,800)

Young has scored 35 to 71.2 FD in eight straight and dropped 44.1 during the first meeting with the Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN ($9,700)

If Towns is able to continue playing through his forearm injury, he should continue to be very popular against the Mavericks, a side he posted 43.1 FD against two games ago.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($8,900)

Ball has dropped over 40 FD over six consecutive outings and managed 43.7 in his previous game versus the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell, UTA ($8,500)

Mitchell has produced between 43 to 54.6 FD in five of the last six games and his name value always keeps him in plenty of lineups.

Cade Cunningham, DET ($8,200)

Cunningham has posted over 40 FD in four of the previous five games and has exceeded 33 in two of three against the Wizards this season.

Key Values

D'Angelo Russell, MIN vs. DAL ($5,900)

This may well be a season-low salary for Russell, who's required over a $7K investment to roster most of the year. The dynamic wing's value decrease comes on the heels of a pair of sub-20-FD-point tallies from the last four games. But other than those outliers, Russell has mostly been providing his usual level of production. Even factoring in those two subpar efforts, he's averaging 32.0 FD in 14 post-All-Star break appearances and he just put up 31 against the Mavericks two games ago. Dallas has been tough on shooting guards all season, yet Russell is averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game across 33.3 minutes in three outings against them this season and has delivered over 5x return on current salary in 39 of 59 games.

Alperen Sengun, HOU at POR ($5,200)

Sengun has logged at least low-20 minutes for five straight games and has made good use of them by averaging 27.9 FD. The big man has proven a relatively reliable scorer and has been solid on the boards, leaving him poised for another potential strong return on investment Friday versus a Trail Blazers team struggling down low in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic. Portland is allowing the third-highest offensive efficiency to centers (34.4 percent) and 55 FD per game to the position while conceding an NBA-high 47.8 percent offensive efficiency to second-unit players.

Danilo Gallinari, ATL vs. GSW ($4,800)

Gallinari is set to continue starting at power forward for the sidelined John Collins (finger/foot). And after sitting out Wednesday due to Achilles soreness, he's off the injury report. The veteran has scored between 20.3 to 37.5 FD in six of his last seven games, and he's been a more productive offensive player at home with averages of 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 26 minutes per State Farm Arena appearance. The Warriors are tough on power forwards overall, but Gallinari's floor-spacing capability meshes well with the fact Golden State is ranked in the bottom-half of the league with 46.4 percent shooting allowed to fours.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tobias Harris, PHI at LAC ($6,100); Duncan Robinson, MIA vs. NYK ($3,800)

