NBA Waiver Wire: Players to Add for the Final Stretch

As usual, I have included a list of recent recommendations rather than re-hashing cases for the same players. Without further ado, here are 10 players to consider adding for next week.

The end of the NBA's regular season is very much in sight, as is the finish line for the fantasy basketball season. And what a furious finish it promises to be, given that most squads (all but seven) have four games on tap for Week 23. Fair warning: half of my suggested adds suit up for two teams (Pacers, Grizzlies).

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers (41% rostered)

De'Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies (47% rostered)

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (53% rostered)

There's no guarantee that De'Aaron Fox (hand) will play again this season, so the keys to the Kings' car could be in Mitchell's hands for the remainder of the regular season. In the last three games alone, the rookie has combined for 75 points, 25 assists, 11 rebounds, eight three-pointers and three steals. Furthermore, Sacramento has four games on tap for next week.

Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers (27% rostered)

It seems unlikely that Myles Turner (foot) will play again this season, and Isaiah Jackson (head) has been sidelined of late, as well. Meanwhile, Bitadze is averaging 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 block, and 1.0 three in 27.3 minutes during the last four contests. He's nursing a sore foot heading into the week, but if he's cleared to play he's worth a look.

Oshae Brissett, Indiana Pacers (30% rostered)

Brissett has had some solid stretches, both this year and late last season, and he's making the most of his opportunities on an injury-riddled Pacers club. During the last five outings, Brissett is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 threes. Like Bitadze, Brissett is worthy of consideration in most formats given the team's looming four-game week and current injury report.

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies (29% rostered)

Jones was just recommended last week, in a rare moment of clairvoyance from yours truly. During his last four starts, Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 8.0 assists, 2.5 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes. Even though Memphis only has three games next week, it's safe to say Jones is being slept on from a rostered percentage perspective.

Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks (22% rostered)

Gallinari has answered the call with John Collins (foot) sidelined. During a recent eight-game run, Gallinari averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 boards, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 threes across 28.8 minutes. And that was before he went for 25 points, five boards, three assists and two threes in Friday's win over the Warriors. Atlanta is yet another team with four games on the schedule for next week, though it's possible the 33-year-old veteran forward will not play in all four games given that there is one back-to-back set and he's been banged up lately.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks (19% rostered)

Connaughton (finger) has played well in his first four games since returning from injury.. Khris Middleton (wrist) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) are a bit banged up, and Connaughton's minutes might be on the rise regardless. With four games on Milwaukee's Week 23 schedule, Connaughton is worth considering in deeper leagues, as is Grayson Allen (16% rostered).

Killian Hayes, Detroit Pistons (20% rostered)

The Pistons have a four-game week on the horizon—and Hayes has been stuffing the stat sheet lately, combining for 35 points, 19 boards, 15 assists, and four steals in the last three games. It has been another up-and-down year for Hayes, who has struggled with inconsistent play and injuries. However, Detroit has every incentive to continue feeding Hayes heavy minutes down the stretch. Those in deeper points leagues who can cope with his poor shooting percentages and turnovers could do a lot worse over the final weeks of the season.

Terry Taylor, Indiana Pacers (3% rostered)

Taylor has scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances while providing efficient shooting and decent rebounding totals. If he continues to average 25-plus minutes going forward, which he has during this recent stretch, he's worth a look in deeper formats. Taylor's value is closely tied to the health of Indiana's other big men, but with so many injuries of late, he should continue to find opportunity.

Recent recommendations still rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues: Alec Burks, Dennis Schroder, Jaxson Hayes, Immanuel Quickley, Bones Hyland, Malik Monk, Royce O'Neale, Devin Vassell, Jae Crowder, Alex Caruso, Matisse Thybulle, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Huerter, Tre Mann, Patrick Beverley, Chuma Okeke, Brandon Williams, Jarred Vanderbilt, Aleksej Pokusevski, Deni Avdija, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein