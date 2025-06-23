Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of everyday life for many people, while it is also continuing to reshape the sports landscape.

With AI being the wave of the future in the sports world, we used Grok's predictive engine to predict the outcome of the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. The simulation offered an intriguing first-round forecast that blends expected stars, especially in the first three selections, with some eyebrow-raising picks to follow. Several themes stand out, ranging from the influx of international talent to the presence of numerous blue-chip college prospects.

AI-Driven Insights into the 2025 NBA Draft

Top of the Board: No Shocks, Just Stars

It comes as no surprise that the Dallas Mavericks, who shocked the league by landing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, selected Duke standout Cooper Flagg. Unless something drastic happens between now and draft night, namely a blockbuster trade, Dallas will almost certainly bring in a player that many believe has the potential to be a legitimate superstar on the NBA level.

Following the Mavericks going with Flagg, the San Antonio Spurs select Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. A dynamic guard who could form a lethal pairing with Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. The Philadelphia 76ers, at third, snap up Harper's Rutgers teammate, Ace Bailey, whose blend of size and skill at the wing is tailor-made for today's NBA.

AI Bets on College Pedigree

One notable aspect of this prediction by Grok is the players chosen from some of the most successful and prominent college programs in the country. Duke, unsurprisingly, leads the way, with three players, all of whom are taken in the top-eight selection from Flagg to Kon Knueppel (7th to New Orleans) and Khaman Maluach (8th to Brooklyn).

In addition, players like Tre Johnson (Texas), V.J. Edgecombe (Baylor) and Derik Queen (Maryland) reflect the enduring value of proven NCAA production. It's notable that despite the rise of alternative routes, college basketball remains a favored incubator in this AI draft scenario.

A Global Game

The NBA has become a league filled with international talent, so much so, that some of the league's best players are not from the United States. Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Nikola Jokic (Serbia) are arguably in the conversation for the four best players in the NBA today, with Victor Wembanyama (France) potentially making some noise in the years to come.

A few French prospects will follow in the Spurs star's footsteps in this draft, according to this draft prediction. Noa Essengue (18th to Washington), Joan Beringer (19th to Brooklyn), Nolan Traore (25th to Orlando) and Noah Penda (26th to Brooklyn) are all first-round selections. This speaks not only to the league's international scouting reach but also to how AI models increasingly weigh global potential alongside domestic talent. The inclusion of Israel's Ben Saraf (27th to Brooklyn) furthers this trend.

Brooklyn, in particular, appears positioned to become an international hub, with four of its five first-round picks dedicated to overseas players. If this AI mock proves correct, the Nets may soon be the most globally diverse roster in the NBA.

Surprises and Storylines

While many picks in this mock draft are what many expect to happen on June 25, a few decisions by AI could spark some debate. Kasparas Jakucionis (10th to Houston) might seem like a reach compared to higher-profile guards still on the board. Similarly, Cedric Coward's selection at 16th by Orlando suggests the AI saw the untapped potential that human scouts might have overlooked.

Another subplot is the absence of G League Ignite or Overtime Elite alumni from the first round. It seems that AI does not value that talent as much as the players coming out of the college game and from overseas.

Final Thoughts

The AI mock draft offers a fascinating glimpse into how it can learn to mirror and challenge conventional wisdom. If nothing else, Grok's picks will fuel spirited debate among fans, scouts and analysts as draft night approaches.

If you're ready to start betting on the NBA, be sure to take advantage of RotoWire's exclusive NBA betting promos.